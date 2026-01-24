Romanian Student Wins Double Gold at International Science Competition in the U.S.

Alexandru-Ioan Jicu, a student at Gheorghe Vrănceanu National College in Bacău, Romania, achieved outstanding results at the NeoScience Olympiad, recently held in the United States.

Jicu won gold medals and first prizes in both Chemistry and Physics, placing him among the top competitors at the international level.

School officials said the performance highlights not only the student’s academic excellence, but also his dedication to science and continuous learning. Coordinating teachers Marinela Bușteagă and Delia Pintilie were praised for their support and guidance.

“The real goal of such competitions goes beyond medals—it is about sustained growth, passion for knowledge, and building a strong academic and professional future,” the school said in a statement, adding that Jicu’s success reflects “enthusiasm, curiosity, and a genuine desire to learn.”