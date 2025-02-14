Romanian Driver Indicted After Biting a Police Officer’s Finger

A driver faces several years in prison after he became aggressive during a routine traffic stop, attacking one officer and biting another.

The incident occurred on January 12, around 9:00 PM, on Calea Dr. Al. Șafran, near the R.A.R. Bacău headquarters. The driver was pulled over by a police patrol for a routine check. Instead of cooperating, he began threatening the officers and acting aggressively. According to the Prosecutor’s Office attached to the Bacău Court of Appeal, the man kicked one of the officers, but what happened next left everyone speechless—he lunged at the other officer and bit him on the index finger of his right hand.

The officer’s colleagues managed to subdue the attacker, but not before he left lasting marks. The injured officer required 5-7 days of medical care, while his colleague, viciously bitten, was left shaken by the terrifying episode.

On January 27, judges ruled that the man posed a public danger and placed him in custody for 30 days. However, the investigation continued, and on February 12, the Prosecutor’s Office formally indicted him for assaulting a law enforcement officer.

This case is unprecedented in Bacău, and police officers are calling for harsh penalties for such attacks. What drove this driver to such an extreme act? The court’s decision remains to be seen!