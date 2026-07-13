Romanian and Moldovan artists honored at 36th „Saloanele Moldovei” contemporary art exhibition

The 36th edition of the „Saloanele Moldovei” Contemporary Art Exhibition and Competition, one of the most important visual arts events promoting cultural cooperation between Romania and the Republic of Moldova, opened at the Alfa Art Galleries in Bacău.

The exhibition brings together works by contemporary artists from both countries and continues a long-standing tradition of strengthening artistic dialogue across the Prut River through painting, sculpture, graphics, decorative arts, tapestry and photography.

The opening ceremony featured speeches by Alin Sebastian Popa, director of the „Iulian Antonescu” Museum Complex in Bacău, Florina Breazu, artist, art critic and president of the Union of Fine Artists of the Republic of Moldova, Dionis Pușcuță, head of the museum’s Art Department, and Geta Barbu, former curator of the department and one of the key figures behind the development of the exhibition over the past three decades.

Organizers emphasized the event’s role in promoting contemporary art, supporting visual artists and strengthening cultural ties between Romania and the Republic of Moldova.

A seven-member international jury evaluated works submitted by 221 artists, selecting entries across multiple artistic disciplines. From 40 shortlisted works, nine prize winners were chosen.

Among the main awards, Cornel Corcăcel (Galați) received the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Moldova Award for About the Castling, while Vasile Sîtari (Chișinău) won the „Iulian Antonescu” Museum Complex Award for Garden of Eden.

Other prize recipients included Nicoleta Olteanu (Brăila), Ruslan Roșca (Chișinău), Rodica Gherghinoiu Croitoru (Vrancea), Eugenia Goraș (Suceava), Florin Mocanu (Bucharest), Gheorghe Postovanu (Chișinău) and Doriana Jireghea-Tihonciuc (Chișinău).

The opening attracted artists, museum professionals, art critics, representatives of cultural institutions and numerous visitors, reaffirming the exhibition’s status as a landmark event for contemporary art in the region.

The exhibition will remain open to the public at the Alfa Art Galleries in Bacău until August 9, 2026.