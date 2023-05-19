Program Happy Cinema Bacau

19 mai 2023
Comunicat de presa

Vineri,19 Mai
14:00 Mavka. The Forest Song – Animatie, Comedie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
14:30 Little Allan – The Human Antenna – Animatie, Aventuri, Familie, Premiera, AG
15:00 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animatie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
15:30 Fast X – Actiune, Aventuri, Crima, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
16:00 Mavka. The Forest Song – Animatie, Comedie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
16:30 Little Allan – The Human Antenna – Animatie, Aventuri, Familie, Premiera, AG
17:30 Fast X – Actiune, Aventuri, Crima, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
18:00 Hypnotic – Actiune, Mister, Thriller, Normal, AP12
18:30 Book Club: The Next Chapter – Comedie, Drama, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12
18:30 Fast X – Actiune, Aventuri, Crima, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
20:00 Love Again – Comedie, Drama, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12
20:30 Fast X – Actiune, Aventuri, Crima, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
21:00 Gardienii galaxiei: Volumul 3 – 3D – Actiune, Aventuri, Comedie, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12
21:30 Fast X – Actiune, Aventuri, Crima, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
22:10 Hypnotic – Actiune, Mister, Thriller, Normal, AP12

Sâmbata,20 Mai
10:30 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animatie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
11:00 Little Allan – The Human Antenna – Animatie, Aventuri, Familie, Premiera, AG
11:30 Mavka. The Forest Song – Animatie, Comedie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
12:00 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animatie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
12:30 Fast X – Actiune, Aventuri, Crima, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
13:00 Little Allan – The Human Antenna – Animatie, Aventuri, Familie, Premiera, AG
13:30 Mavka. The Forest Song – Animatie, Comedie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
14:30 Fast X – Actiune, Aventuri, Crima, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
15:00 Gardienii galaxiei: Volumul 3 – 3D – Actiune, Aventuri, Comedie, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12
15:30 Love Again – Comedie, Drama, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12
15:30 Fast X – Actiune, Aventuri, Crima, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
17:30 Fast X – Actiune, Aventuri, Crima, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
18:00 Hypnotic – Actiune, Mister, Thriller, Normal, AP12
18:30 Book Club: The Next Chapter – Comedie, Drama, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12
18:30 Fast X – Actiune, Aventuri, Crima, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
20:00 Love Again – Comedie, Drama, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12
20:30 Fast X – Actiune, Aventuri, Crima, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
21:00 Gardienii galaxiei: Volumul 3 – 3D – Actiune, Aventuri, Comedie, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12
21:30 Fast X – Actiune, Aventuri, Crima, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
22:10 Hypnotic – Actiune, Mister, Thriller, Normal, AP12

Duminica,21 Mai
10:00 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animatie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
10:30 Little Allan – The Human Antenna – Animatie, Aventuri, Familie, Premiera, AG
11:00 Mavka. The Forest Song – Animatie, Comedie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
11:30 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animatie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
12:00 Fast X – Actiune, Aventuri, Crima, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
12:30 Little Allan – The Human Antenna – Animatie, Aventuri, Familie, Premiera, AG
13:00 Moonbound (dub) 2D – Animatie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG
14:00 Fast X – Actiune, Aventuri, Crima, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
14:30 Gardienii galaxiei: Volumul 3 – 3D – Actiune, Aventuri, Comedie, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12
15:00 Love Again – Comedie, Drama, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12
15:00 Fast X – Actiune, Aventuri, Crima, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
17:00 Fast X – Actiune, Aventuri, Crima, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
17:10 Hypnotic – Actiune, Mister, Thriller, Normal, AP12
17:40 Book Club: The Next Chapter – Comedie, Drama, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12
18:00 Fast X – Actiune, Aventuri, Crima, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
19:20 Love Again – Comedie, Drama, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12
20:00 Fast X – Actiune, Aventuri, Crima, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
20:30 Gardienii galaxiei: Volumul 3 – 3D – Actiune, Aventuri, Comedie, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12
21:00 Fast X – Actiune, Aventuri, Crima, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
21:30 Hypnotic – Actiune, Mister, Thriller, Normal, AP12

Luni,22 Mai
14:30 Little Allan – The Human Antenna – Animatie, Aventuri, Familie, Premiera, AG
15:00 Mavka. The Forest Song – Animatie, Comedie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
15:20 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animatie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
15:40 Fast X – Actiune, Aventuri, Crima, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
16:30 Little Allan – The Human Antenna – Animatie, Aventuri, Familie, Premiera, AG
17:00 Mavka. The Forest Song – Animatie, Comedie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
17:30 Fast X – Actiune, Aventuri, Crima, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
18:30 Fast X – Actiune, Aventuri, Crima, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
18:30 Book Club: The Next Chapter – Comedie, Drama, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12
19:30 Hypnotic – Actiune, Mister, Thriller, Normal, AP12
20:30 Fast X – Actiune, Aventuri, Crima, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
21:00 Gardienii galaxiei: Volumul 3 – 3D – Actiune, Aventuri, Comedie, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12
21:30 Love Again – Comedie, Drama, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12
21:30 Fast X – Actiune, Aventuri, Crima, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, AP12

Marti,23 Mai
14:30 Little Allan – The Human Antenna – Animatie, Aventuri, Familie, Premiera, AG
15:00 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animatie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
15:00 Mavka. The Forest Song – Animatie, Comedie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
15:40 Fast X – Actiune, Aventuri, Crima, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
16:30 Little Allan – The Human Antenna – Animatie, Aventuri, Familie, Premiera, AG
17:00 Mavka. The Forest Song – Animatie, Comedie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
17:30 Fast X – Actiune, Aventuri, Crima, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
18:30 Fast X – Actiune, Aventuri, Crima, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
18:30 Book Club: The Next Chapter – Comedie, Drama, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12
19:30 Hypnotic – Actiune, Mister, Thriller, Normal, AP12
20:30 Fast X – Actiune, Aventuri, Crima, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
21:00 Gardienii galaxiei: Volumul 3 – 3D – Actiune, Aventuri, Comedie, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12
21:30 Love Again – Comedie, Drama, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12
21:30 Fast X – Actiune, Aventuri, Crima, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, AP12

Miercuri,24 Mai
14:30 Little Allan – The Human Antenna – Animatie, Aventuri, Familie, Premiera, AG
15:00 Mavka. The Forest Song – Animatie, Comedie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
15:20 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animatie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
15:40 Fast X – Actiune, Aventuri, Crima, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
16:30 Little Allan – The Human Antenna – Animatie, Aventuri, Familie, Premiera, AG
17:00 Love Again – Comedie, Drama, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12
17:30 Fast X – Actiune, Aventuri, Crima, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
18:30 Fast X – Actiune, Aventuri, Crima, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
18:30 Book Club: The Next Chapter – Comedie, Drama, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12
19:30 Hypnotic – Actiune, Mister, Thriller, Normal, AP12
20:30 Fast X – Actiune, Aventuri, Crima, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
21:00 Gardienii galaxiei: Volumul 3 – 3D – Actiune, Aventuri, Comedie, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12
21:30 Sisu – Actiune, Razboi, Avanpremiera, IM18
21:30 Fast X – Actiune, Aventuri, Crima, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, AP12

Joi,25 Mai
14:30 Little Allan – The Human Antenna – Animatie, Aventuri, Familie, Premiera, AG
15:00 Mavka. The Forest Song – Animatie, Comedie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
15:20 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animatie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
15:40 Fast X – Actiune, Aventuri, Crima, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
16:30 Little Allan – The Human Antenna – Animatie, Aventuri, Familie, Premiera, AG
17:00 Love Again – Comedie, Drama, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12
17:30 Fast X – Actiune, Aventuri, Crima, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
18:40 Fast X – Actiune, Aventuri, Crima, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, AP12
19:00 About My Father – Comedie, Avanpremiera, AP12
19:30 Hypnotic – Actiune, Mister, Thriller, Normal, AP12
20:30 Mica sirena 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Avanpremiera, AG
21:00 Gardienii galaxiei: Volumul 3 – 3D – Actiune, Aventuri, Comedie, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12
21:30 Sisu – Actiune, Razboi, Avanpremiera, IM18
21:30 Fast X – Actiune, Aventuri, Crima, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, AP12

 

