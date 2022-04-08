Vineri,8 Aprilie
13:00 Roșu aprins (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
13:30 Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (dub) – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, SF, Normal, AG
14:00 Copacul dorințelor: Amintiri din copilărie – Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
14:30 Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (dub) – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, SF, Normal, AG
15:30 Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Premiera, AP12
15:50 Morbius – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, N15
16:30 The Lost City – Acţiune, Comedie, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12
17:00 Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (dub) – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, SF, Normal, AG
18:10 Morbius – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, N15
18:30 Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Premiera, AP12
19:00 Odată pentru totdeauna – Comedie, Dramă, Normal, AP12
19:30 Morbius – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, N15
20:30 Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Premiera, AP12
21:10 The Lost City – Acţiune, Comedie, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12
21:30 Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Premiera, AP12
22:00 Morbius – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, N15
Sâmbătă,9 Aprilie
10:00 Băieții răi (dub) 3D – Acţiune, Animaţie, Comedie, Avanpremiera, AG
10:20 Roșu aprins (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
11:00 Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (dub) – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, SF, Normal, AG
11:30 Copacul dorințelor: Amintiri din copilărie – Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
12:10 Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (dub) – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, SF, Normal, AG
12:30 Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Premiera, AP12
13:20 Morbius – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, N15
14:00 The Lost City – Acţiune, Comedie, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12
14:30 Băieții răi (dub) 3D – Acţiune, Animaţie, Comedie, Avanpremiera, AG
15:20 Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Premiera, AP12
15:40 Morbius – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, N15
16:30 Odată pentru totdeauna – Comedie, Dramă, Normal, AP12
17:00 Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (dub) – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, SF, Normal, AG
18:00 Morbius – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, N15
18:30 Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Premiera, AP12
19:00 Peggy Guggenheim: Art Addict – Biografic, Documentar, Istoric, Normal,
19:30 Morbius – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, N15
20:30 Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Premiera, AP12
21:10 The Lost City – Acţiune, Comedie, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12
21:30 Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Premiera, AP12
22:00 Morbius – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, N15
Duminică,10 Aprilie
10:00 Băieții răi (dub) 3D – Acţiune, Animaţie, Comedie, Avanpremiera, AG
10:20 Roșu aprins (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
11:00 Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (dub) – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, SF, Normal, AG
11:30 Copacul dorințelor: Amintiri din copilărie – Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
12:10 Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (dub) – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, SF, Normal, AG
12:30 Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Premiera, AP12
13:20 Morbius – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, N15
14:00 The Lost City – Acţiune, Comedie, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12
14:30 Băieții răi (dub) 3D – Acţiune, Animaţie, Comedie, Avanpremiera, AG
15:20 Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Premiera, AP12
15:40 Morbius – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, N15
16:30 Odată pentru totdeauna – Comedie, Dramă, Normal, AP12
17:00 Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (dub) – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, SF, Normal, AG
18:00 Morbius – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, N15
18:30 Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Premiera, AP12
19:00 Salvador Dalí. Early Diaries – Documentar, Normal,
19:20 Morbius – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, N15
20:30 Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Premiera, AP12
21:00 The Lost City – Acţiune, Comedie, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12
21:20 Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Premiera, AP12
21:40 Morbius – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, N15
Luni,11 Aprilie
13:00 Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (dub) – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, SF, Normal, AG
13:20 Roșu aprins (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
13:40 Copacul dorințelor: Amintiri din copilărie – Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
14:00 Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (dub) – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, SF, Normal, AG
15:20 Morbius – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, N15
15:40 Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Premiera, AP12
16:00 The Lost City – Acţiune, Comedie, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12
16:30 Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (dub) – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, SF, Normal, AG
17:40 Morbius – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, N15
18:10 Odată pentru totdeauna – Comedie, Dramă, Normal, AP12
18:30 Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Premiera, AP12
19:10 Morbius – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, N15
20:00 Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Premiera, AP12
20:30 The Lost City – Acţiune, Comedie, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12
21:20 Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Premiera, AP12
21:40 Morbius – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, N15
Marţi,12 Aprilie
13:00 Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (dub) – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, SF, Normal, AG
13:20 Roșu aprins (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
13:40 Copacul dorințelor: Amintiri din copilărie – Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
14:00 Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (dub) – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, SF, Normal, AG
15:20 Morbius – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, N15
15:40 Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Premiera, AP12
16:00 The Lost City – Acţiune, Comedie, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12
16:30 Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (dub) – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, SF, Normal, AG
17:40 Morbius – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, N15
18:10 Odată pentru totdeauna – Comedie, Dramă, Normal, AP12
18:30 Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Premiera, AP12
19:10 Morbius – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, N15
20:00 Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Premiera, AP12
20:30 The Lost City – Acţiune, Comedie, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12
21:20 Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Premiera, AP12
21:40 Morbius – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, N15
Miercuri,13 Aprilie
13:00 Roșu aprins (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
13:30 Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (dub) – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, SF, Normal, AG
14:00 Copacul dorințelor: Amintiri din copilărie – Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
14:30 Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (dub) – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, SF, Normal, AG
15:40 Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Premiera, AP12
16:00 The Lost City – Acţiune, Comedie, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12
16:30 Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (dub) – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, SF, Normal, AG
17:00 Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Premiera, AP12
18:10 The Lost City – Acţiune, Comedie, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12
18:30 Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Premiera, AP12
19:10 Morbius – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, N15
20:00 Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Premiera, AP12
20:30 Morbius – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, N15
21:20 Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Premiera, AP12
21:40 Morbius – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, N15
Joi,14 Aprilie
13:00 Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (dub) – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, SF, Normal, AG
13:20 Roșu aprins (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
14:00 Copacul dorințelor: Amintiri din copilărie – Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
14:30 Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (dub) – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, SF, Normal, AG
15:20 Morbius – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, N15
15:30 Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Premiera, AP12
16:00 The Lost City – Acţiune, Comedie, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12
17:00 Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (dub) – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, SF, Normal, AG
17:40 Morbius – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, N15
18:10 The Lost City – Acţiune, Comedie, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12
18:20 Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Premiera, AP12
19:30 Secretul lui Zorillo – Aventuri, Comedie, Avanpremiera, AP12
20:00 Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Premiera, AP12
20:30 Morbius – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, N15
21:10 Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Premiera, AP12
21:30 Morbius – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, N15
