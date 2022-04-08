Vineri,8 Aprilie

13:00 Roșu aprins (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

13:30 Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (dub) – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, SF, Normal, AG

14:00 Copacul dorințelor: Amintiri din copilărie – Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

14:30 Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (dub) – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, SF, Normal, AG

15:30 Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Premiera, AP12

15:50 Morbius – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, N15

16:30 The Lost City – Acţiune, Comedie, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12

17:00 Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (dub) – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, SF, Normal, AG

18:10 Morbius – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, N15

18:30 Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Premiera, AP12

19:00 Odată pentru totdeauna – Comedie, Dramă, Normal, AP12

19:30 Morbius – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, N15

20:30 Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Premiera, AP12

21:10 The Lost City – Acţiune, Comedie, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12

21:30 Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Premiera, AP12

22:00 Morbius – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, N15

Sâmbătă,9 Aprilie

10:00 Băieții răi (dub) 3D – Acţiune, Animaţie, Comedie, Avanpremiera, AG

10:20 Roșu aprins (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

11:00 Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (dub) – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, SF, Normal, AG

11:30 Copacul dorințelor: Amintiri din copilărie – Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

12:10 Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (dub) – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, SF, Normal, AG

12:30 Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Premiera, AP12

13:20 Morbius – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, N15

14:00 The Lost City – Acţiune, Comedie, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12

14:30 Băieții răi (dub) 3D – Acţiune, Animaţie, Comedie, Avanpremiera, AG

15:20 Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Premiera, AP12

15:40 Morbius – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, N15

16:30 Odată pentru totdeauna – Comedie, Dramă, Normal, AP12

17:00 Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (dub) – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, SF, Normal, AG

18:00 Morbius – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, N15

18:30 Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Premiera, AP12

19:00 Peggy Guggenheim: Art Addict – Biografic, Documentar, Istoric, Normal,

19:30 Morbius – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, N15

20:30 Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Premiera, AP12

21:10 The Lost City – Acţiune, Comedie, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12

21:30 Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Premiera, AP12

22:00 Morbius – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, N15

Duminică,10 Aprilie

10:00 Băieții răi (dub) 3D – Acţiune, Animaţie, Comedie, Avanpremiera, AG

10:20 Roșu aprins (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

11:00 Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (dub) – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, SF, Normal, AG

11:30 Copacul dorințelor: Amintiri din copilărie – Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

12:10 Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (dub) – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, SF, Normal, AG

12:30 Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Premiera, AP12

13:20 Morbius – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, N15

14:00 The Lost City – Acţiune, Comedie, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12

14:30 Băieții răi (dub) 3D – Acţiune, Animaţie, Comedie, Avanpremiera, AG

15:20 Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Premiera, AP12

15:40 Morbius – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, N15

16:30 Odată pentru totdeauna – Comedie, Dramă, Normal, AP12

17:00 Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (dub) – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, SF, Normal, AG

18:00 Morbius – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, N15

18:30 Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Premiera, AP12

19:00 Salvador Dalí. Early Diaries – Documentar, Normal,

19:20 Morbius – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, N15

20:30 Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Premiera, AP12

21:00 The Lost City – Acţiune, Comedie, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12

21:20 Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Premiera, AP12

21:40 Morbius – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, N15

Luni,11 Aprilie

13:00 Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (dub) – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, SF, Normal, AG

13:20 Roșu aprins (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

13:40 Copacul dorințelor: Amintiri din copilărie – Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

14:00 Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (dub) – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, SF, Normal, AG

15:20 Morbius – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, N15

15:40 Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Premiera, AP12

16:00 The Lost City – Acţiune, Comedie, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12

16:30 Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (dub) – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, SF, Normal, AG

17:40 Morbius – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, N15

18:10 Odată pentru totdeauna – Comedie, Dramă, Normal, AP12

18:30 Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Premiera, AP12

19:10 Morbius – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, N15

20:00 Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Premiera, AP12

20:30 The Lost City – Acţiune, Comedie, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12

21:20 Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Premiera, AP12

21:40 Morbius – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, N15

Marţi,12 Aprilie

13:00 Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (dub) – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, SF, Normal, AG

13:20 Roșu aprins (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

13:40 Copacul dorințelor: Amintiri din copilărie – Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

14:00 Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (dub) – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, SF, Normal, AG

15:20 Morbius – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, N15

15:40 Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Premiera, AP12

16:00 The Lost City – Acţiune, Comedie, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12

16:30 Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (dub) – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, SF, Normal, AG

17:40 Morbius – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, N15

18:10 Odată pentru totdeauna – Comedie, Dramă, Normal, AP12

18:30 Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Premiera, AP12

19:10 Morbius – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, N15

20:00 Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Premiera, AP12

20:30 The Lost City – Acţiune, Comedie, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12

21:20 Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Premiera, AP12

21:40 Morbius – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, N15

Miercuri,13 Aprilie

13:00 Roșu aprins (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

13:30 Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (dub) – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, SF, Normal, AG

14:00 Copacul dorințelor: Amintiri din copilărie – Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

14:30 Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (dub) – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, SF, Normal, AG

15:40 Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Premiera, AP12

16:00 The Lost City – Acţiune, Comedie, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12

16:30 Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (dub) – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, SF, Normal, AG

17:00 Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Premiera, AP12

18:10 The Lost City – Acţiune, Comedie, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12

18:30 Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Premiera, AP12

19:10 Morbius – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, N15

20:00 Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Premiera, AP12

20:30 Morbius – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, N15

21:20 Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Premiera, AP12

21:40 Morbius – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, N15

Joi,14 Aprilie

13:00 Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (dub) – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, SF, Normal, AG

13:20 Roșu aprins (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

14:00 Copacul dorințelor: Amintiri din copilărie – Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

14:30 Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (dub) – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, SF, Normal, AG

15:20 Morbius – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, N15

15:30 Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Premiera, AP12

16:00 The Lost City – Acţiune, Comedie, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12

17:00 Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (dub) – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, SF, Normal, AG

17:40 Morbius – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, N15

18:10 The Lost City – Acţiune, Comedie, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12

18:20 Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Premiera, AP12

19:30 Secretul lui Zorillo – Aventuri, Comedie, Avanpremiera, AP12

20:00 Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Premiera, AP12

20:30 Morbius – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, N15

21:10 Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Premiera, AP12

21:30 Morbius – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, N15