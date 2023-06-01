2 iunie 2023
Program Happy Cinema Bacău

Program Happy Cinema Bacău

Deșteptarea

Vineri,2 Iunie
13:00 Little Allan – The Human Antenna – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Normal, AG
13:30 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
13:30 Mavka. The Forest Song – Animaţie, Comedie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
14:00 Omul-Păianjen: Prin lumea păianjenului (dub) – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12
15:00 Mica sirenă (dub) 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG
15:30 Omul-Păianjen: Prin lumea păianjenului (dub) – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12
16:00 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
17:00 About My Father – Comedie, Normal, AP12
17:30 Mica sirenă 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG
18:00 Fast X – Acţiune, Aventuri, Crimă, Mister, Thriller, Normal, AP12
18:30 Omul-Păianjen: Prin lumea păianjenului (sub) – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12
19:30 Kandahar – Acţiune, Thriller, Premiera, N15
20:30 The Boogeyman – Horror, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, N15
21:00 Fast X – Acţiune, Aventuri, Crimă, Mister, Thriller, Normal, AP12
21:30 Kandahar – Acţiune, Thriller, Premiera, N15
22:00 Sisu – Acţiune, Război, Normal, N15

Sâmbătă,3 Iunie
10:30 Little Allan – The Human Antenna – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Normal, AG
11:00 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
11:00 Mavka. The Forest Song – Animaţie, Comedie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
11:30 Omul-Păianjen: Prin lumea păianjenului (dub) – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12
12:30 Mica sirenă (dub) 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG
13:00 Fast X – Acţiune, Aventuri, Crimă, Mister, Thriller, Normal, AP12
13:30 Mavka. The Forest Song – Animaţie, Comedie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
14:30 Kandahar – Acţiune, Thriller, Premiera, N15
15:00 Mica sirenă (dub) 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG
15:30 Omul-Păianjen: Prin lumea păianjenului (dub) – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12
16:00 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
17:00 About My Father – Comedie, Normal, AP12
17:30 Mica sirenă 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG
18:00 Fast X – Acţiune, Aventuri, Crimă, Mister, Thriller, Normal, AP12
18:30 Omul-Păianjen: Prin lumea păianjenului (sub) – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12
19:30 Kandahar – Acţiune, Thriller, Premiera, N15
20:30 The Boogeyman – Horror, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, N15
21:00 Fast X – Acţiune, Aventuri, Crimă, Mister, Thriller, Normal, AP12
21:30 Kandahar – Acţiune, Thriller, Premiera, N15
22:00 Sisu – Acţiune, Război, Normal, N15

Duminică,4 Iunie
10:00 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
10:30 Mavka. The Forest Song – Animaţie, Comedie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
11:00 Little Allan – The Human Antenna – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Normal, AG
11:30 Omul-Păianjen: Prin lumea păianjenului (dub) – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12
12:00 Fast X – Acţiune, Aventuri, Crimă, Mister, Thriller, Normal, AP12
12:30 Mavka. The Forest Song – Animaţie, Comedie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
13:00 Mica sirenă (dub) 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG
14:30 Kandahar – Acţiune, Thriller, Premiera, N15
14:30 Omul-Păianjen: Prin lumea păianjenului (dub) – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12
15:00 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
15:30 Mica sirenă (dub) 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG
17:00 Fast X – Acţiune, Aventuri, Crimă, Mister, Thriller, Normal, AP12
17:00 About My Father – Comedie, Normal, AP12
17:30 Omul-Păianjen: Prin lumea păianjenului (sub) – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12
18:00 Mica sirenă 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG
19:00 Kandahar – Acţiune, Thriller, Premiera, N15
20:00 Fast X – Acţiune, Aventuri, Crimă, Mister, Thriller, Normal, AP12
20:30 Kandahar – Acţiune, Thriller, Premiera, N15
21:00 The Boogeyman – Horror, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, N15
21:30 Sisu – Acţiune, Război, Normal, N15

Luni,5 Iunie
10:00 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
10:30 Mavka. The Forest Song – Animaţie, Comedie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
11:00 Little Allan – The Human Antenna – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Normal, AG
11:30 Omul-Păianjen: Prin lumea păianjenului (dub) – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12
12:00 Fast X – Acţiune, Aventuri, Crimă, Mister, Thriller, Normal, AP12
12:30 Mavka. The Forest Song – Animaţie, Comedie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
13:00 Mica sirenă (dub) 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG
14:30 Kandahar – Acţiune, Thriller, Premiera, N15
14:30 Omul-Păianjen: Prin lumea păianjenului (dub) – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12
15:00 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
15:30 Mica sirenă (dub) 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG
17:00 About My Father – Comedie, Normal, AP12
17:00 Fast X – Acţiune, Aventuri, Crimă, Mister, Thriller, Normal, AP12
17:30 Omul-Păianjen: Prin lumea păianjenului (sub) – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12
18:00 Mica sirenă 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG
19:00 Kandahar – Acţiune, Thriller, Premiera, N15
20:00 Fast X – Acţiune, Aventuri, Crimă, Mister, Thriller, Normal, AP12
20:30 Kandahar – Acţiune, Thriller, Premiera, N15
21:00 The Boogeyman – Horror, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, N15
21:30 Sisu – Acţiune, Război, Normal, N15

Marţi,6 Iunie
13:00 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
13:30 Mavka. The Forest Song – Animaţie, Comedie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
13:30 Little Allan – The Human Antenna – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Normal, AG
14:00 Omul-Păianjen: Prin lumea păianjenului (dub) – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12
15:00 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
15:30 Mavka. The Forest Song – Animaţie, Comedie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
16:00 Mica sirenă (dub) 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG
17:00 About My Father – Comedie, Normal, AP12
17:00 Fast X – Acţiune, Aventuri, Crimă, Mister, Thriller, Normal, AP12
17:30 Omul-Păianjen: Prin lumea păianjenului (sub) – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12
18:30 Mica sirenă 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG
19:00 Kandahar – Acţiune, Thriller, Premiera, N15
20:00 Fast X – Acţiune, Aventuri, Crimă, Mister, Thriller, Normal, AP12
20:30 Kandahar – Acţiune, Thriller, Premiera, N15
21:10 The Boogeyman – Horror, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, N15
21:30 Sisu – Acţiune, Război, Normal, N15

Miercuri,7 Iunie
13:00 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
13:30 Mavka. The Forest Song – Animaţie, Comedie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
13:30 Little Allan – The Human Antenna – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Normal, AG
14:00 Omul-Păianjen: Prin lumea păianjenului (dub) – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12
15:00 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
15:30 Mavka. The Forest Song – Animaţie, Comedie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
16:00 Mica sirenă (dub) 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG
17:00 About My Father – Comedie, Normal, AP12
17:00 Fast X – Acţiune, Aventuri, Crimă, Mister, Thriller, Normal, AP12
17:30 Omul-Păianjen: Prin lumea păianjenului (sub) – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12
18:30 Mica sirenă 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG
19:00 Kandahar – Acţiune, Thriller, Premiera, N15
20:00 Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Avanpremiera, AP12
20:30 Kandahar – Acţiune, Thriller, Premiera, N15
21:10 The Boogeyman – Horror, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, N15
21:30 Sisu – Acţiune, Război, Normal, N15

Joi,8 Iunie
13:00 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
13:30 Mavka. The Forest Song – Animaţie, Comedie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
13:30 Little Allan – The Human Antenna – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Normal, AG
14:00 Omul-Păianjen: Prin lumea păianjenului (dub) – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12
15:00 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG
15:30 Mavka. The Forest Song – Animaţie, Comedie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
16:00 Mica sirenă (dub) 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG
17:00 About My Father – Comedie, Normal, AP12
17:00 Fast X – Acţiune, Aventuri, Crimă, Mister, Thriller, Normal, AP12
17:30 Omul-Păianjen: Prin lumea păianjenului (sub) – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12
18:30 Mica sirenă 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG
19:00 Kandahar – Acţiune, Thriller, Premiera, N15
20:00 Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Avanpremiera, AP12
20:30 Kandahar – Acţiune, Thriller, Premiera, N15
21:10 The Boogeyman – Horror, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, N15
21:30 Sisu – Acţiune, Război, Normal, N15

 

