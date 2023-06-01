Program Happy Cinema Bacău

Vineri,2 Iunie

13:00 Little Allan – The Human Antenna – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Normal, AG

13:30 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG

13:30 Mavka. The Forest Song – Animaţie, Comedie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

14:00 Omul-Păianjen: Prin lumea păianjenului (dub) – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12

15:00 Mica sirenă (dub) 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG

15:30 Omul-Păianjen: Prin lumea păianjenului (dub) – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12

16:00 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG

17:00 About My Father – Comedie, Normal, AP12

17:30 Mica sirenă 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG

18:00 Fast X – Acţiune, Aventuri, Crimă, Mister, Thriller, Normal, AP12

18:30 Omul-Păianjen: Prin lumea păianjenului (sub) – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12

19:30 Kandahar – Acţiune, Thriller, Premiera, N15

20:30 The Boogeyman – Horror, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, N15

21:00 Fast X – Acţiune, Aventuri, Crimă, Mister, Thriller, Normal, AP12

21:30 Kandahar – Acţiune, Thriller, Premiera, N15

22:00 Sisu – Acţiune, Război, Normal, N15

Sâmbătă,3 Iunie

10:30 Little Allan – The Human Antenna – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Normal, AG

11:00 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG

11:00 Mavka. The Forest Song – Animaţie, Comedie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

11:30 Omul-Păianjen: Prin lumea păianjenului (dub) – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12

12:30 Mica sirenă (dub) 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG

13:00 Fast X – Acţiune, Aventuri, Crimă, Mister, Thriller, Normal, AP12

13:30 Mavka. The Forest Song – Animaţie, Comedie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

14:30 Kandahar – Acţiune, Thriller, Premiera, N15

15:00 Mica sirenă (dub) 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG

15:30 Omul-Păianjen: Prin lumea păianjenului (dub) – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12

16:00 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG

17:00 About My Father – Comedie, Normal, AP12

17:30 Mica sirenă 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG

18:00 Fast X – Acţiune, Aventuri, Crimă, Mister, Thriller, Normal, AP12

18:30 Omul-Păianjen: Prin lumea păianjenului (sub) – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12

19:30 Kandahar – Acţiune, Thriller, Premiera, N15

20:30 The Boogeyman – Horror, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, N15

21:00 Fast X – Acţiune, Aventuri, Crimă, Mister, Thriller, Normal, AP12

21:30 Kandahar – Acţiune, Thriller, Premiera, N15

22:00 Sisu – Acţiune, Război, Normal, N15

Duminică,4 Iunie

10:00 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG

10:30 Mavka. The Forest Song – Animaţie, Comedie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

11:00 Little Allan – The Human Antenna – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Normal, AG

11:30 Omul-Păianjen: Prin lumea păianjenului (dub) – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12

12:00 Fast X – Acţiune, Aventuri, Crimă, Mister, Thriller, Normal, AP12

12:30 Mavka. The Forest Song – Animaţie, Comedie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

13:00 Mica sirenă (dub) 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG

14:30 Kandahar – Acţiune, Thriller, Premiera, N15

14:30 Omul-Păianjen: Prin lumea păianjenului (dub) – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12

15:00 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG

15:30 Mica sirenă (dub) 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG

17:00 Fast X – Acţiune, Aventuri, Crimă, Mister, Thriller, Normal, AP12

17:00 About My Father – Comedie, Normal, AP12

17:30 Omul-Păianjen: Prin lumea păianjenului (sub) – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12

18:00 Mica sirenă 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG

19:00 Kandahar – Acţiune, Thriller, Premiera, N15

20:00 Fast X – Acţiune, Aventuri, Crimă, Mister, Thriller, Normal, AP12

20:30 Kandahar – Acţiune, Thriller, Premiera, N15

21:00 The Boogeyman – Horror, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, N15

21:30 Sisu – Acţiune, Război, Normal, N15

Luni,5 Iunie

10:00 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG

10:30 Mavka. The Forest Song – Animaţie, Comedie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

11:00 Little Allan – The Human Antenna – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Normal, AG

11:30 Omul-Păianjen: Prin lumea păianjenului (dub) – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12

12:00 Fast X – Acţiune, Aventuri, Crimă, Mister, Thriller, Normal, AP12

12:30 Mavka. The Forest Song – Animaţie, Comedie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

13:00 Mica sirenă (dub) 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG

14:30 Kandahar – Acţiune, Thriller, Premiera, N15

14:30 Omul-Păianjen: Prin lumea păianjenului (dub) – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12

15:00 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG

15:30 Mica sirenă (dub) 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG

17:00 About My Father – Comedie, Normal, AP12

17:00 Fast X – Acţiune, Aventuri, Crimă, Mister, Thriller, Normal, AP12

17:30 Omul-Păianjen: Prin lumea păianjenului (sub) – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12

18:00 Mica sirenă 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG

19:00 Kandahar – Acţiune, Thriller, Premiera, N15

20:00 Fast X – Acţiune, Aventuri, Crimă, Mister, Thriller, Normal, AP12

20:30 Kandahar – Acţiune, Thriller, Premiera, N15

21:00 The Boogeyman – Horror, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, N15

21:30 Sisu – Acţiune, Război, Normal, N15

Marţi,6 Iunie

13:00 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG

13:30 Mavka. The Forest Song – Animaţie, Comedie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

13:30 Little Allan – The Human Antenna – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Normal, AG

14:00 Omul-Păianjen: Prin lumea păianjenului (dub) – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12

15:00 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG

15:30 Mavka. The Forest Song – Animaţie, Comedie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

16:00 Mica sirenă (dub) 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG

17:00 About My Father – Comedie, Normal, AP12

17:00 Fast X – Acţiune, Aventuri, Crimă, Mister, Thriller, Normal, AP12

17:30 Omul-Păianjen: Prin lumea păianjenului (sub) – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12

18:30 Mica sirenă 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG

19:00 Kandahar – Acţiune, Thriller, Premiera, N15

20:00 Fast X – Acţiune, Aventuri, Crimă, Mister, Thriller, Normal, AP12

20:30 Kandahar – Acţiune, Thriller, Premiera, N15

21:10 The Boogeyman – Horror, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, N15

21:30 Sisu – Acţiune, Război, Normal, N15

Miercuri,7 Iunie

13:00 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG

13:30 Mavka. The Forest Song – Animaţie, Comedie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

13:30 Little Allan – The Human Antenna – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Normal, AG

14:00 Omul-Păianjen: Prin lumea păianjenului (dub) – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12

15:00 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG

15:30 Mavka. The Forest Song – Animaţie, Comedie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

16:00 Mica sirenă (dub) 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG

17:00 About My Father – Comedie, Normal, AP12

17:00 Fast X – Acţiune, Aventuri, Crimă, Mister, Thriller, Normal, AP12

17:30 Omul-Păianjen: Prin lumea păianjenului (sub) – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12

18:30 Mica sirenă 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG

19:00 Kandahar – Acţiune, Thriller, Premiera, N15

20:00 Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Avanpremiera, AP12

20:30 Kandahar – Acţiune, Thriller, Premiera, N15

21:10 The Boogeyman – Horror, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, N15

21:30 Sisu – Acţiune, Război, Normal, N15

Joi,8 Iunie

13:00 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG

13:30 Mavka. The Forest Song – Animaţie, Comedie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

13:30 Little Allan – The Human Antenna – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Normal, AG

14:00 Omul-Păianjen: Prin lumea păianjenului (dub) – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12

15:00 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (dub)3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, SF, Dragoste, Normal, AG

15:30 Mavka. The Forest Song – Animaţie, Comedie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

16:00 Mica sirenă (dub) 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG

17:00 About My Father – Comedie, Normal, AP12

17:00 Fast X – Acţiune, Aventuri, Crimă, Mister, Thriller, Normal, AP12

17:30 Omul-Păianjen: Prin lumea păianjenului (sub) – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12

18:30 Mica sirenă 3D – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG

19:00 Kandahar – Acţiune, Thriller, Premiera, N15

20:00 Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Avanpremiera, AP12

20:30 Kandahar – Acţiune, Thriller, Premiera, N15

21:10 The Boogeyman – Horror, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, N15

21:30 Sisu – Acţiune, Război, Normal, N15