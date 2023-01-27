27 ianuarie 2023
Program Happy Cinema Bacau, 27 ian- 2 feb

Deșteptarea

Vineri,27 Ianuarie
14:00 Finnick – Animaţie, Aventuri, Normal, AG
14:20 Motanul încălțat: Ultima dorință (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
14:30 Mummies – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG
15:30 Romina, VTM – Comedie, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12
16:00 Taximetriști – Comedie, Normal, N15
16:30 Avatar: Calea apei 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
16:30 What’s Love Got to Do with It? – Comedie, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12
17:20 Taximetriști – Comedie, Normal, N15
18:30 Babylon – Comedie, Dramă, Istoric, Normal, N15
19:00 Plane – Acţiune, Thriller, Premiera, N15
19:30 What’s Love Got to Do with It? – Comedie, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12
20:30 Avatar: Calea apei 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
21:30 Plane – Acţiune, Thriller, Premiera, N15
22:00 Taximetriști – Comedie, Normal, N15
22:10 M3GAN – Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, N15

Sâmbătă,28 Ianuarie
10:00 Finnick – Animaţie, Aventuri, Normal, AG
10:30 Mummies – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG
11:00 Motanul încălțat: Ultima dorință (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
11:30 Năstrușnicul motan Maurice 2D (dub) – Animaţie, Familie, Avanpremiera, AG
12:00 Taximetriști – Comedie, Normal, N15
12:30 Mummies – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG
13:10 Avatar: Calea apei 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
13:40 Romina, VTM – Comedie, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12
14:10 Finnick – Animaţie, Aventuri, Normal, AG
14:30 What’s Love Got to Do with It? – Comedie, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12
15:30 Taximetriști – Comedie, Normal, N15
16:20 M3GAN – Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, N15
17:00 Năstrușnicul motan Maurice 2D (dub) – Animaţie, Familie, Avanpremiera, AG
17:00 Avatar: Calea apei 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
17:40 Romina, VTM – Comedie, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12
18:30 Babylon – Comedie, Dramă, Istoric, Normal, N15
19:00 Plane – Acţiune, Thriller, Premiera, N15
19:30 What’s Love Got to Do with It? – Comedie, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12
21:00 Avatar: Calea apei 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
21:30 Plane – Acţiune, Thriller, Premiera, N15
22:00 Taximetriști – Comedie, Normal, N15
22:10 M3GAN – Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, N15

Duminică,29 Ianuarie
10:00 Mummies – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG
10:30 Năstrușnicul motan Maurice 2D (dub) – Animaţie, Familie, Avanpremiera, AG
11:00 Motanul încălțat: Ultima dorință (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
11:30 Finnick – Animaţie, Aventuri, Normal, AG
12:00 Mummies – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG
13:00 Romina, VTM – Comedie, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12
13:20 Avatar: Calea apei 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
13:40 Taximetriști – Comedie, Normal, N15
14:10 What’s Love Got to Do with It? – Comedie, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12
15:00 Taximetriști – Comedie, Normal, N15
16:00 Finnick – Animaţie, Aventuri, Normal, AG
16:30 Năstrușnicul motan Maurice 2D (dub) – Animaţie, Familie, Avanpremiera, AG
17:00 Avatar: Calea apei 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
17:20 Romina, VTM – Comedie, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12
18:00 M3GAN – Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, N15
18:30 Plane – Acţiune, Thriller, Premiera, N15
19:10 What’s Love Got to Do with It? – Comedie, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12
20:10 Babylon – Comedie, Dramă, Istoric, Normal, N15
20:40 Avatar: Calea apei 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
21:00 Plane – Acţiune, Thriller, Premiera, N15
21:30 Taximetriști – Comedie, Normal, N15

Luni,30 Ianuarie
14:00 Finnick – Animaţie, Aventuri, Normal, AG
14:30 Mummies – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG
15:00 Motanul încălțat: Ultima dorință (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
15:20 Romina, VTM – Comedie, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12
16:00 M3GAN – Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, N15
16:30 What’s Love Got to Do with It? – Comedie, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12
17:10 Taximetriști – Comedie, Normal, N15
17:10 Avatar: Calea apei 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
18:20 Taximetriști – Comedie, Normal, N15
19:00 Plane – Acţiune, Thriller, Premiera, N15
19:20 What’s Love Got to Do with It? – Comedie, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12
20:30 Babylon – Comedie, Dramă, Istoric, Normal, N15
21:00 Avatar: Calea apei 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
21:20 Plane – Acţiune, Thriller, Premiera, N15
21:40 Taximetriști – Comedie, Normal, N15

Marţi,31 Ianuarie
14:00 Finnick – Animaţie, Aventuri, Normal, AG
14:30 Mummies – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG
15:00 Motanul încălțat: Ultima dorință (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
15:20 Romina, VTM – Comedie, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12
16:00 M3GAN – Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, N15
16:30 What’s Love Got to Do with It? – Comedie, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12
17:10 Taximetriști – Comedie, Normal, N15
17:10 Avatar: Calea apei 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
18:20 Taximetriști – Comedie, Normal, N15
19:00 Plane – Acţiune, Thriller, Premiera, N15
19:20 What’s Love Got to Do with It? – Comedie, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12
20:30 Babylon – Comedie, Dramă, Istoric, Normal, N15
21:00 Avatar: Calea apei 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
21:20 Plane – Acţiune, Thriller, Premiera, N15
21:40 Taximetriști – Comedie, Normal, N15

Miercuri,1 Februarie
14:30 Mummies – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG
15:00 Motanul încălțat: Ultima dorință (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
15:30 Finnick – Animaţie, Aventuri, Normal, AG
16:00 Romina, VTM – Comedie, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12
16:30 What’s Love Got to Do with It? – Comedie, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12
17:10 Avatar: Calea apei 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
17:30 Taximetriști – Comedie, Normal, N15
18:00 BTS: Yet To Come in Cinemas – Muzică, Premiera,
19:00 Ramon – Comedie, Avanpremiera, AG
20:00 Avatar: Calea apei 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
20:30 The Banshees of Inisherin – Dramă, Avanpremiera, N15
21:00 Knock at the Cabin – Dramă, Horror, Mister, Thriller, Avanpremiera, N15
21:20 Plane – Acţiune, Thriller, Premiera, N15

Joi,2 Februarie
14:30 Mummies – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG
15:00 Motanul încălțat: Ultima dorință (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
15:30 Finnick – Animaţie, Aventuri, Normal, AG
16:00 Romina, VTM – Comedie, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12
16:30 Plane – Acţiune, Thriller, Premiera, N15
17:10 Avatar: Calea apei 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
17:30 Taximetriști – Comedie, Normal, N15
18:00 What’s Love Got to Do with It? – Comedie, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AP12
19:00 Ramon – Comedie, Avanpremiera, AG
20:00 Avatar: Calea apei 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
20:30 The Banshees of Inisherin – Dramă, Avanpremiera, N15
21:00 Knock at the Cabin – Dramă, Horror, Mister, Thriller, Avanpremiera, N15
21:20 Plane – Acţiune, Thriller, Premiera, N15

