Program Happy Cinema Bacău

Vineri,26 Iulie

13:30 Boonie Bears: Back to Earth (dub)3D – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Premiera, AG

14:00 Noah’s Ark – Animaţie, Aventuri, Muzical, Normal, AG

14:30 Despicable Me 4 (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Normal, AG

15:00 Întors pe dos 2 (dub)2D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Dramă, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

15:30 Deadpool & Wolverine 3D – Acţiune, Comedie, SF, Premiera, AP12

16:00 Despicable Me 4 (dub) 2D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Normal, AG

16:30 Deadpool & Wolverine 3D – Acţiune, Comedie, SF, Premiera, AP12

17:00 Întors pe dos 2 (dub)2D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Dramă, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

18:00 Deadpool & Wolverine 3D – Acţiune, Comedie, SF, Premiera, AP12

18:30 Twisters – Acţiune, Aventuri, Thriller, Normal, AP12

19:00 Deadpool & Wolverine 3D – Acţiune, Comedie, SF, Premiera, AP12

19:30 The Exorcism – Thriller, Normal, N15

20:30 Deadpool & Wolverine 3D – Acţiune, Comedie, SF, Premiera, AP12

21:00 Fly Me to the Moon – Comedie, Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG

21:30 Deadpool & Wolverine 3D – Acţiune, Comedie, SF, Premiera, AP12

21:30 A Quiet Place: Day One – Dramă, Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, N15

Sâmbătă,27 Iulie

11:30 Boonie Bears: Back to Earth (dub)3D – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Premiera, AG

12:00 Despicable Me 4 (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Normal, AG

12:30 Noah’s Ark – Animaţie, Aventuri, Muzical, Normal, AG

13:00 Întors pe dos 2 (dub)2D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Dramă, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

13:30 Boonie Bears: Back to Earth (dub)3D – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Premiera, AG

14:00 Deadpool & Wolverine 3D – Acţiune, Comedie, SF, Premiera, AP12

14:30 Despicable Me 4 (dub) 2D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Normal, AG

15:00 Fly Me to the Moon – Comedie, Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG

15:30 Deadpool & Wolverine 3D – Acţiune, Comedie, SF, Premiera, AP12

16:30 Noah’s Ark – Animaţie, Aventuri, Muzical, Normal, AG

16:30 Deadpool & Wolverine 3D – Acţiune, Comedie, SF, Premiera, AP12

17:30 Întors pe dos 2 (dub)2D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Dramă, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

18:00 Deadpool & Wolverine 3D – Acţiune, Comedie, SF, Premiera, AP12

18:30 Twisters – Acţiune, Aventuri, Thriller, Normal, AP12

19:00 Deadpool & Wolverine 3D – Acţiune, Comedie, SF, Premiera, AP12

19:30 The Exorcism – Thriller, Normal, N15

20:30 Deadpool & Wolverine 3D – Acţiune, Comedie, SF, Premiera, AP12

21:00 Fly Me to the Moon – Comedie, Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG

21:30 A Quiet Place: Day One – Dramă, Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, N15

21:30 Deadpool & Wolverine 3D – Acţiune, Comedie, SF, Premiera, AP12

Duminică,28 Iulie

11:00 Cei trei purceluși – Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG

11:30 Boonie Bears: Back to Earth (dub)3D – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Premiera, AG

12:00 Despicable Me 4 (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Normal, AG

12:30 Noah’s Ark – Animaţie, Aventuri, Muzical, Normal, AG

13:00 Întors pe dos 2 (dub)2D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Dramă, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

13:30 Boonie Bears: Back to Earth (dub)3D – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Premiera, AG

14:00 Deadpool & Wolverine 3D – Acţiune, Comedie, SF, Premiera, AP12

14:30 Despicable Me 4 (dub) 2D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Normal, AG

15:00 Fly Me to the Moon – Comedie, Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG

15:30 Deadpool & Wolverine 3D – Acţiune, Comedie, SF, Premiera, AP12

16:30 Noah’s Ark – Animaţie, Aventuri, Muzical, Normal, AG

16:30 Deadpool & Wolverine 3D – Acţiune, Comedie, SF, Premiera, AP12

17:30 Întors pe dos 2 (dub)2D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Dramă, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

18:00 Deadpool & Wolverine 3D – Acţiune, Comedie, SF, Premiera, AP12

18:30 Twisters – Acţiune, Aventuri, Thriller, Normal, AP12

19:00 Deadpool & Wolverine 3D – Acţiune, Comedie, SF, Premiera, AP12

19:30 The Exorcism – Thriller, Normal, N15

20:30 Deadpool & Wolverine 3D – Acţiune, Comedie, SF, Premiera, AP12

21:00 Fly Me to the Moon – Comedie, Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG

21:30 A Quiet Place: Day One – Dramă, Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, N15

21:30 Deadpool & Wolverine 3D – Acţiune, Comedie, SF, Premiera, AP12

Luni,29 Iulie

13:30 Boonie Bears: Back to Earth (dub)3D – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Premiera, AG

14:00 Noah’s Ark – Animaţie, Aventuri, Muzical, Normal, AG

14:30 Despicable Me 4 (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Normal, AG

15:00 Întors pe dos 2 (dub)2D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Dramă, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

15:30 Boonie Bears: Back to Earth (dub)3D – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Premiera, AG

16:00 Despicable Me 4 (dub) 2D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Normal, AG

16:30 Deadpool & Wolverine 3D – Acţiune, Comedie, SF, Premiera, AP12

17:00 Întors pe dos 2 (dub)2D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Dramă, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

17:30 Deadpool & Wolverine 3D – Acţiune, Comedie, SF, Premiera, AP12

18:30 Twisters – Acţiune, Aventuri, Thriller, Normal, AP12

19:00 Deadpool & Wolverine 3D – Acţiune, Comedie, SF, Premiera, AP12

19:30 The Exorcism – Thriller, Normal, N15

20:30 Deadpool & Wolverine 3D – Acţiune, Comedie, SF, Premiera, AP12

21:00 Fly Me to the Moon – Comedie, Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG

21:30 A Quiet Place: Day One – Dramă, Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, N15

21:30 Deadpool & Wolverine 3D – Acţiune, Comedie, SF, Premiera, AP12

Marţi,30 Iulie

13:30 Boonie Bears: Back to Earth (dub)3D – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Premiera, AG

14:00 Noah’s Ark – Animaţie, Aventuri, Muzical, Normal, AG

14:30 Despicable Me 4 (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Normal, AG

15:00 Întors pe dos 2 (dub)2D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Dramă, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

15:30 Boonie Bears: Back to Earth (dub)3D – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Premiera, AG

16:00 Despicable Me 4 (dub) 2D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Normal, AG

16:30 Deadpool & Wolverine 3D – Acţiune, Comedie, SF, Premiera, AP12

17:00 Întors pe dos 2 (dub)2D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Dramă, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

17:30 Deadpool & Wolverine 3D – Acţiune, Comedie, SF, Premiera, AP12

18:30 Twisters – Acţiune, Aventuri, Thriller, Normal, AP12

19:00 Deadpool & Wolverine 3D – Acţiune, Comedie, SF, Premiera, AP12

19:30 The Exorcism – Thriller, Normal, N15

20:30 Deadpool & Wolverine 3D – Acţiune, Comedie, SF, Premiera, AP12

21:00 Fly Me to the Moon – Comedie, Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG

21:30 A Quiet Place: Day One – Dramă, Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, N15

21:30 Deadpool & Wolverine 3D – Acţiune, Comedie, SF, Premiera, AP12

Miercuri,31 Iulie

13:30 Boonie Bears: Back to Earth (dub)3D – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Premiera, AG

14:00 Noah’s Ark – Animaţie, Aventuri, Muzical, Normal, AG

14:30 Despicable Me 4 (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Normal, AG

15:00 Întors pe dos 2 (dub)2D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Dramă, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

15:30 Deadpool & Wolverine 3D – Acţiune, Comedie, SF, Premiera, AP12

16:00 Despicable Me 4 (dub) 2D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Normal, AG

16:30 Deadpool & Wolverine 3D – Acţiune, Comedie, SF, Premiera, AP12

17:00 Întors pe dos 2 (dub)2D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Dramă, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

18:00 Deadpool & Wolverine 3D – Acţiune, Comedie, SF, Premiera, AP12

18:30 Twisters – Acţiune, Aventuri, Thriller, Normal, AP12

19:00 BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR [BORN PINK] – Muzică, Premiera, AG

19:00 Deadpool & Wolverine 3D – Acţiune, Comedie, SF, Premiera, AP12

20:30 Deadpool & Wolverine 3D – Acţiune, Comedie, SF, Premiera, AP12

21:00 Fly Me to the Moon – Comedie, Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG

21:20 A Quiet Place: Day One – Dramă, Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, N15

21:30 Deadpool & Wolverine 3D – Acţiune, Comedie, SF, Premiera, AP12

Joi,1 August

13:30 Boonie Bears: Back to Earth (dub)3D – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Premiera, AG

14:00 Noah’s Ark – Animaţie, Aventuri, Muzical, Normal, AG

14:30 Despicable Me 4 (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Normal, AG

15:00 Întors pe dos 2 (dub)2D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Dramă, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

15:30 Boonie Bears: Back to Earth (dub)3D – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Premiera, AG

16:00 Despicable Me 4 (dub) 2D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Normal, AG

16:30 Deadpool & Wolverine 3D – Acţiune, Comedie, SF, Premiera, AP12

17:00 Întors pe dos 2 (dub)2D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Dramă, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

17:30 Deadpool & Wolverine 3D – Acţiune, Comedie, SF, Premiera, AP12

18:30 Twisters – Acţiune, Aventuri, Thriller, Normal, AP12

19:00 Deadpool & Wolverine 3D – Acţiune, Comedie, SF, Premiera, AP12

19:30 Trap – Crimă, Horror, Mister, Thriller, Avanpremiera, N15

20:30 Deadpool & Wolverine 3D – Acţiune, Comedie, SF, Premiera, AP12

21:00 Fly Me to the Moon – Comedie, Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG

21:30 Deadpool & Wolverine 3D – Acţiune, Comedie, SF, Premiera, AP12