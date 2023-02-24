Program Happy Cinema Bacau, 24 feb- 2 mar

Vineri,24 Februarie
14:30 Finnick – Animaţie, Aventuri, Normal, AG
14:30 Mummies – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG
15:00 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Premiera, AG
15:30 Pil – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
16:30 Năstrușnicul motan Maurice 2D (dub) – Animaţie, Familie, Normal, AG
16:30 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Mister, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12
17:00 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Premiera, AG
17:30 Ouăle, franceza și ardelenii – Comedie, Normal, AP12
18:30 Magic Mike’s Last Dance – Comedie, Dramă, Normal, N15
19:00 Astérix & Obélix: L’Empire du Milieu – Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Premiera, AG
19:20 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Mister, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12
20:00 Ramon – Comedie, Normal, AG
21:00 Missing – Dramă, Thriller, Premiera, N15
21:30 Cocaine Bear – Thriller, Premiera, AP12
22:00 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Mister, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12
22:10 Assassin Club – Acţiune, Normal, N15
Sâmbătă,25 Februarie
10:30 Năstrușnicul motan Maurice 2D (dub) – Animaţie, Familie, Normal, AG
11:00 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Premiera, AG
11:30 Pil – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
12:00 Finnick – Animaţie, Aventuri, Normal, AG
12:30 Mummies – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG
13:00 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Premiera, AG
13:30 Pil – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
14:00 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Mister, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12
14:30 Titanic – Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG
15:00 Năstrușnicul motan Maurice 2D (dub) – Animaţie, Familie, Normal, AG
15:30 Ramon – Comedie, Normal, AG
16:40 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Mister, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12
17:00 Năstrușnicul motan Maurice 2D (dub) – Animaţie, Familie, Normal, AG
18:00 Ouăle, franceza și ardelenii – Comedie, Normal, AP12
18:30 Magic Mike’s Last Dance – Comedie, Dramă, Normal, N15
19:00 Astérix & Obélix: L’Empire du Milieu – Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Premiera, AG
19:20 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Mister, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12
20:00 Ramon – Comedie, Normal, AG
21:00 Missing – Dramă, Thriller, Premiera, N15
21:30 Cocaine Bear – Thriller, Premiera, AP12
22:00 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Mister, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12
22:10 Assassin Club – Acţiune, Normal, N15
Duminică,26 Februarie
10:00 Năstrușnicul motan Maurice 2D (dub) – Animaţie, Familie, Normal, AG
10:30 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Premiera, AG
11:00 Pil – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
11:30 Finnick – Animaţie, Aventuri, Normal, AG
12:00 Mummies – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG
12:30 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Premiera, AG
13:00 Pil – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
14:00 Titanic – Dramă, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG
14:00 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Mister, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12
14:30 Năstrușnicul motan Maurice 2D (dub) – Animaţie, Familie, Normal, AG
15:00 Ramon – Comedie, Normal, AG
16:30 Năstrușnicul motan Maurice 2D (dub) – Animaţie, Familie, Normal, AG
17:00 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Mister, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12
17:20 Ouăle, franceza și ardelenii – Comedie, Normal, AP12
18:00 Magic Mike’s Last Dance – Comedie, Dramă, Normal, N15
18:30 Astérix & Obélix: L’Empire du Milieu – Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Premiera, AG
19:20 Ramon – Comedie, Normal, AG
20:00 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Mister, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12
20:30 Missing – Dramă, Thriller, Premiera, N15
21:00 Cocaine Bear – Thriller, Premiera, AP12
21:30 Assassin Club – Acţiune, Normal, N15
Luni,27 Februarie
13:30 Finnick – Animaţie, Aventuri, Normal, AG
14:00 Năstrușnicul motan Maurice 2D (dub) – Animaţie, Familie, Normal, AG
14:30 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Premiera, AG
15:00 Pil – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
15:30 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Mister, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12
16:00 Mummies – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG
16:30 Ouăle, franceza și ardelenii – Comedie, Normal, AP12
17:10 Ramon – Comedie, Normal, AG
18:00 Astérix & Obélix: L’Empire du Milieu – Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Premiera, AG
18:20 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Mister, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12
19:00 Avatar: Calea apei 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
19:20 Cocaine Bear – Thriller, Premiera, AP12
20:30 Missing – Dramă, Thriller, Premiera, N15
21:00 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Mister, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12
21:30 Assassin Club – Acţiune, Normal, N15
Marţi,28 Februarie
13:30 Finnick – Animaţie, Aventuri, Normal, AG
14:00 Năstrușnicul motan Maurice 2D (dub) – Animaţie, Familie, Normal, AG
14:30 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Premiera, AG
15:00 Pil – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
15:30 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Mister, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12
16:00 Mummies – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG
16:30 Ouăle, franceza și ardelenii – Comedie, Normal, AP12
17:10 Ramon – Comedie, Normal, AG
18:00 Astérix & Obélix: L’Empire du Milieu – Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Premiera, AG
18:20 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Mister, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12
19:00 Avatar: Calea apei 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
19:20 Cocaine Bear – Thriller, Premiera, AP12
20:30 Missing – Dramă, Thriller, Premiera, N15
21:00 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Mister, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12
21:30 Assassin Club – Acţiune, Normal, N15
Miercuri,1 Martie
13:30 Finnick – Animaţie, Aventuri, Normal, AG
14:00 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Premiera, AG
14:30 Mummies – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG
15:00 Pil – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
15:30 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Mister, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12
16:00 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Premiera, AG
16:30 Năstrușnicul motan Maurice 2D (dub) – Animaţie, Familie, Normal, AG
17:20 Ramon – Comedie, Normal, AG
18:00 Astérix & Obélix: L’Empire du Milieu – Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Premiera, AG
18:20 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Mister, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12
19:00 Alibi.com 2 – Comedie, Avanpremiera, AP12
19:30 Cocaine Bear – Thriller, Premiera, AP12
20:30 Creed III – Acţiune, Dramă, Sport, Avanpremiera, AP12
21:00 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Mister, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12
21:20 Missing – Dramă, Thriller, Premiera, N15
21:40 Assassin Club – Acţiune, Normal, N15
Joi,2 Martie
13:30 Finnick – Animaţie, Aventuri, Normal, AG
14:00 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Premiera, AG
14:30 Mummies – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG
15:00 Pil – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
15:30 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Mister, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12
16:00 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Premiera, AG
16:30 Năstrușnicul motan Maurice 2D (dub) – Animaţie, Familie, Normal, AG
17:20 Ramon – Comedie, Normal, AG
18:00 Astérix & Obélix: L’Empire du Milieu – Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Premiera, AG
18:20 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Mister, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12
19:00 Alibi.com 2 – Comedie, Avanpremiera, AP12
19:30 Cocaine Bear – Thriller, Premiera, AP12
20:30 Creed III – Acţiune, Dramă, Sport, Avanpremiera, AP12
21:00 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Mister, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12
21:20 Missing – Dramă, Thriller, Premiera, N15
21:40 Assassin Club – Acţiune, Normal, N15