Vineri,1 Aprilie

14:00 Roșu aprins (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

14:30 Roșu aprins (dub) 2D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

15:00 Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (dub) – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, SF, Premiera, AG

16:00 Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (dub) – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, SF, Premiera, AG

16:30 Morbius – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Horror, SF, Thriller, Premiera, N15

16:40 Copacul dorințelor: Amintiri din copilărie – Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

17:30 Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (sub) – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, SF, Premiera, AG

18:30 Super-héros malgré lui – Acţiune, Comedie, Normal, AP12

18:50 The Lost City – Acţiune, Comedie, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12

19:00 Morbius – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Horror, SF, Thriller, Premiera, N15

20:00 The Batman – Acţiune, Crimă, Dramă, Normal, AP12

20:30 Morbius – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Horror, SF, Thriller, Premiera, N15

21:00 The Lost City – Acţiune, Comedie, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12

21:30 Morbius – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Horror, SF, Thriller, Premiera, N15

Sâmbătă,2 Aprilie

10:00 Roșu aprins (dub) 2D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

10:30 Roșu aprins (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

11:00 Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (dub) – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, SF, Premiera, AG

12:00 Morbius – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Horror, SF, Thriller, Premiera, N15

12:20 The Lost City – Acţiune, Comedie, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12

13:00 Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (dub) – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, SF, Premiera, AG

13:30 Morbius – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Horror, SF, Thriller, Premiera, N15

14:30 Morbius – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Horror, SF, Thriller, Premiera, N15

14:30 Copacul dorințelor: Amintiri din copilărie – Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

15:20 Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (dub) – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, SF, Premiera, AG

16:10 Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (dub) – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, SF, Premiera, AG

16:30 Roșu aprins (dub) 2D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

16:50 Morbius – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Horror, SF, Thriller, Premiera, N15

17:40 Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (sub) – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, SF, Premiera, AG

18:30 Super-héros malgré lui – Acţiune, Comedie, Normal, AP12

18:50 The Lost City – Acţiune, Comedie, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12

19:10 Morbius – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Horror, SF, Thriller, Premiera, N15

20:00 The Batman – Acţiune, Crimă, Dramă, Normal, AP12

20:30 Morbius – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Horror, SF, Thriller, Premiera, N15

21:00 The Lost City – Acţiune, Comedie, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12

21:30 Morbius – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Horror, SF, Thriller, Premiera, N15

Duminică,3 Aprilie

10:00 Roșu aprins (dub) 2D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

10:30 Roșu aprins (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

11:00 Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (dub) – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, SF, Premiera, AG

12:00 Morbius – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Horror, SF, Thriller, Premiera, N15

12:20 The Lost City – Acţiune, Comedie, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12

13:00 Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (dub) – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, SF, Premiera, AG

13:30 Morbius – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Horror, SF, Thriller, Premiera, N15

14:30 Morbius – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Horror, SF, Thriller, Premiera, N15

14:30 Copacul dorințelor: Amintiri din copilărie – Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

15:20 Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (dub) – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, SF, Premiera, AG

16:10 Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (dub) – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, SF, Premiera, AG

16:30 Roșu aprins (dub) 2D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

16:50 Morbius – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Horror, SF, Thriller, Premiera, N15

17:40 Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (sub) – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, SF, Premiera, AG

18:30 Super-héros malgré lui – Acţiune, Comedie, Normal, AP12

18:50 The Lost City – Acţiune, Comedie, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12

19:10 Morbius – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Horror, SF, Thriller, Premiera, N15

20:00 The Batman – Acţiune, Crimă, Dramă, Normal, AP12

20:30 Morbius – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Horror, SF, Thriller, Premiera, N15

21:00 The Lost City – Acţiune, Comedie, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12

21:30 Morbius – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Horror, SF, Thriller, Premiera, N15

Luni,4 Aprilie

14:00 Roșu aprins (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

14:30 Copacul dorințelor: Amintiri din copilărie – Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

15:00 Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (dub) – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, SF, Premiera, AG

16:00 Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (dub) – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, SF, Premiera, AG

16:30 Morbius – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Horror, SF, Thriller, Premiera, N15

16:50 The Lost City – Acţiune, Comedie, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12

17:30 Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (sub) – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, SF, Premiera, AG

18:30 Super-héros malgré lui – Acţiune, Comedie, Normal, AP12

19:00 Morbius – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Horror, SF, Thriller, Premiera, N15

19:00 Peggy Guggenheim: Art Addict – Biografic, Documentar, Istoric, Normal,

20:00 The Batman – Acţiune, Crimă, Dramă, Normal, AP12

20:30 Morbius – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Horror, SF, Thriller, Premiera, N15

21:10 The Lost City – Acţiune, Comedie, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12

21:30 Morbius – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Horror, SF, Thriller, Premiera, N15

Marţi,5 Aprilie

14:00 Roșu aprins (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

14:30 Copacul dorințelor: Amintiri din copilărie – Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

15:00 Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (dub) – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, SF, Premiera, AG

16:00 Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (dub) – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, SF, Premiera, AG

16:20 Morbius – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Horror, SF, Thriller, Premiera, N15

16:40 The Lost City – Acţiune, Comedie, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12

17:30 Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (sub) – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, SF, Premiera, AG

18:30 Super-héros malgré lui – Acţiune, Comedie, Normal, AP12

19:00 Morbius – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Horror, SF, Thriller, Premiera, N15

19:00 Salvador Dalí. Early Diaries – Documentar, Normal,

20:00 The Batman – Acţiune, Crimă, Dramă, Normal, AP12

20:30 Morbius – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Horror, SF, Thriller, Premiera, N15

21:00 The Lost City – Acţiune, Comedie, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12

21:30 Morbius – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Horror, SF, Thriller, Premiera, N15

Miercuri,6 Aprilie

14:00 Roșu aprins (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

14:10 Copacul dorințelor: Amintiri din copilărie – Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

14:20 Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (dub) – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, SF, Premiera, AG

15:30 Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (dub) – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, SF, Premiera, AG

16:10 The Lost City – Acţiune, Comedie, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12

16:10 Morbius – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Horror, SF, Thriller, Premiera, N15

16:40 Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (dub) – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, SF, Premiera, AG

18:00 Super-héros malgré lui – Acţiune, Comedie, Normal, AP12

18:20 The Lost City – Acţiune, Comedie, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12

18:30 Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Avanpremiera, AP12

19:00 Morbius – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Horror, SF, Thriller, Premiera, N15

20:00 Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Avanpremiera, AP12

20:30 The Batman – Acţiune, Crimă, Dramă, Normal, AP12

21:20 Morbius – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Horror, SF, Thriller, Premiera, N15

21:30 Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Avanpremiera, AP12

Joi,7 Aprilie

14:00 Roșu aprins (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

14:10 Copacul dorințelor: Amintiri din copilărie – Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

14:20 Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (dub) – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, SF, Premiera, AG

15:20 Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (dub) – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, SF, Premiera, AG

16:10 The Lost City – Acţiune, Comedie, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12

16:10 Morbius – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Horror, SF, Thriller, Premiera, N15

16:40 Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (dub) – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, SF, Premiera, AG

17:40 Morbius – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Horror, SF, Thriller, Premiera, N15

18:20 The Lost City – Acţiune, Comedie, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12

18:30 Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Avanpremiera, AP12

19:00 Secretul lui Zorillo – Aventuri, Comedie, Avanpremiera, AP12

20:00 Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Avanpremiera, AP12

20:30 The Batman – Acţiune, Crimă, Dramă, Normal, AP12

21:10 Morbius – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Horror, SF, Thriller, Premiera, N15

21:30 Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore – Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Avanpremiera, AP12