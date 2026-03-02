Prevention – The Calling of a Woman Who Shapes Character

There are people who do not stand out through noise, but through balance. People who do not impose, but shape; who do not punish, but prevent. Within the structures of the Ministry of Internal Affairs—where the pace is fast, the pressure constant, and decisions have a direct impact on the lives of others—such professionals become quiet landmarks. The lines below are about one such landmark.

Chief Police Commissioner Oana Irina Năforniță has been part of the Bacău County Police Inspectorate since 2005. Since 2012, she has been working within the Crime Analysis and Prevention Unit.

She never tires of hoping that things will move toward their natural order, that they will settle on the right path, and that life—regardless of obstacles—retains its own charm. She never responds to those around her in any way other than with gentleness, with a kindness that springs naturally from who she is. She has only one speed, as I like to say: the legal one—the pace that brings together the finest character traits that define her.

After taking a closer look at the person that is Irina, I reached a simple conclusion: she is a fragment of light among colleagues, situations, events, and the entire chain of daily activities.

She sees, understands, diagnoses, and prevents impulses that might drift away from optimism. She disarms each of us when we work under pressure, when we digress, when we slip off the right track and react impulsively—and she prompts us to recalibrate. She is the colleague in whose presence you remember that self-correction must come immediately, that there are other drawers in your mind, soul, and character where you must search in order to replace a reaction with the right one. She never scolds. Instead, she steps into the role of the omniscient character from literature and, patient and understanding, waits for you to become your best self. In her presence, there is room only for good spirits, optimism, energy, and determination.

She is our subtle psychologist—both for colleagues and for people of all ages whom she helps protect from being harmed by circumstances, events, situations, or by those who disregard the law.

Her schedule never truly ends. When she withdraws into family life, she replays the events of the day, analyzes them carefully, draws conclusions, and prepares the best methods to apply in raising her ten-year-old daughter, Ilinca, so that she may find her path and peace in a better society. The next day, she mobilizes again and carries those solutions into the community. Tens, hundreds, thousands of children—over her 21 years of prevention work—have listened to her advice and adjusted their conduct. Just as many adults of all ages—parents, grandparents, employees of various institutions she has worked with—have reflected on her words and undertaken their own self-examination.

She also has a secret of her own, which I eventually discovered: her grandfather and her father were police officers. She united her life with an intelligence analysis officer, and her sister wears the same uniform. When we speak of so many generations of police officers, we can say with conviction that this profession shapes and clothes people in beautiful, justice-minded characters, grounded in solid principles—people who enter society honest, sincere, living in faith and in the spirit of the law. How harmonious society would be if everyone guided themselves by these values, wouldn’t it?

Therefore, Irina is not only a police officer with a calling, but also a benchmark of normalcy and balance in a hurried world. Through calm, professionalism, and faith in the good, she manages to prevent missteps, educate character, and leave deep yet discreet marks on the conscience of those she encounters. She is living proof that prevention is a higher form of responsibility—and that the police officer who works with people, for people, remains one of society’s most powerful examples.

Cătălina Crețu