Pavăl Holding Signs Exclusive Negotiation Agreement to Acquire Carrefour Operations in Romania

Pavăl Holding, the investment vehicle of the Pavăl family and majority shareholder of Dedeman, has announced the signing of an exclusive negotiation agreement with the Carrefour Group for the takeover of Carrefour’s operations in Romania. The move marks a strategic expansion of Pavăl Holding’s portfolio into the food retail sector.

Carrefour has been active in the Romanian market since 2001, pioneering the hypermarket format and playing a significant role in modernizing the country’s retail landscape. The company grew steadily alongside its customers, adapting its store formats to everyday needs, offering a broad range of products, and continually investing in enhancing the shopping experience.

Today, the local Carrefour network comprises a complex ecosystem of 478 stores — including 55 hypermarkets, 191 supermarkets, 202 convenience stores, and 30 discount outlets — supported by a strong online presence.

“We have always followed with interest the evolution of Carrefour’s business model. The idea of bringing a wide range of products together in one place has been an important benchmark for us and has even inspired how we developed Dedeman. At the same time, Carrefour Romania has paved important paths in working with local producers and promoting the authenticity of Romanian products. This is a philosophy we fully embrace, as a healthy business grows only with the community that supports it,” said Dragoș Pavăl, President of Pavăl Holding and Dedeman.

The agreement represents a strategic step for Pavăl Holding, aimed at consolidating Romanian capital in a dynamic sector, making long-term investments, and continuing sustainable development based on strong teams and partnerships.

“We are starting with confidence, knowing that the Carrefour Romania team brings together experienced professionals and well-established internal processes. This team represents the foundation on which we will continue to build, develop local partnerships, and offer customers a modern, efficient shopping experience tailored to their needs,” Dragoș Pavăl added.

Although Pavăl Holding has expanded its presence abroad in recent years through investments in sectors such as hospitality and DIY retail (including Praktiker Hellas), Romania remains the group’s primary market for growth. The transaction reflects confidence in the potential of the domestic retail sector and a firm commitment to investing in the local economy and communities.

Pavăl Holding is the Pavăl family’s investment vehicle and the majority shareholder of Dedeman, the leading DIY retailer in Romania. The group’s diversified investment portfolio spans retail, real estate, energy, and hospitality, with projects developed domestically and regionally. Its strategy focuses on long-term investments, sustainable development, and value creation for the economy and communities.

Carrefour Romania has been present in the local market since 2001 and was a pioneer of the hypermarket format, significantly contributing to the modernization of Romanian retail. The company currently operates 478 stores (55 hypermarkets, 191 supermarkets, 202 convenience stores, and 30 discount stores), supported by its online platform and Bringo, its own home delivery solution. In 2024, the company reported revenues of approximately €2.6 billion, reflecting the success of its business model built on diversity, accessibility, and constant adaptation to customer needs.