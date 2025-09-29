Over 41 Million Lei Invested in Flood Protection Works on the Trotuș River and Its Tributaries, Ghimeș–Urechești Section

The Siret River Basin Administration is carrying out a major flood protection project in Bacău County: “Regulation of the Trotuș River and Tributaries on the Ghimeș–Urechești Section.”

For 2025, the project has a total budget of 41.38 million lei, of which 39.9 million lei are allocated for construction and installation works, funded from both state budget allocations and the authority’s own resources.

Currently, works are underway in four locations, all targeting areas exposed to flooding and bank erosion. In Moinești, Phase I includes riverbank protection works on the Tazlău Sărat River, in Zemeș, covering 820 meters on both banks. The works also include seven bottom sills and riverbed recalibration along 660 meters, essential measures to mitigate flood risks. Phase II at Moinești focuses on the Urmeniș River, with 1,352 meters of bank consolidation, three bottom sills, and 835 meters of riverbed recalibration.

At Palanca, on the Trotuș River, works include 2,660 meters of riverbank protection, eight bottom sills, and 2,777 meters of riverbed recalibration. Meanwhile, in Brusturoasa, at Cuchiniș village, the project covers two work sectors on the Trotuș River, with 3,004 meters of bank protection, eight bottom sills, and 2,842 meters of riverbed recalibration.

According to Relu Adam, director of the Siret River Basin Administration, the aim is to ensure that people can live knowing their homes, land, and infrastructure are protected from flooding. He emphasized that each meter of work carried out represents progress toward greater safety and a more secure future for the region.

Through these investments, local communities in Zemeș, Moinești, Palanca, and Brusturoasa will benefit from improved protection against extreme hydrological events. The project will enhance public and infrastructure safety while reducing the risks posed by floods on the Trotuș River and its tributaries.