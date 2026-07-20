Onești Municipal Swimming Complex Nears Reopening After Major Renovation

The Municipal Swimming Complex in Onești is nearing its long-awaited reopening after undergoing an extensive rehabilitation program over the past several months, local authorities announced.

According to Laurențiu Neghină, spokesperson for the Onești City Hall, the facility has entered one of the final stages of preparation, with workers beginning to fill the swimming pools ahead of the reopening.

Municipal officials expect the complex to reopen to the public by the middle of next week, provided that the remaining works and final inspections proceed as scheduled.

The rehabilitation project was designed to modernize the leisure facility and improve safety, comfort and overall visitor experience ahead of the new summer season.

„The filling of the pools has begun, bringing one of Onești’s most popular recreational destinations closer to reopening. Over the past few months, the municipal swimming complex has undergone an extensive rehabilitation process so that it can welcome residents back in modern, safe and comfortable conditions. Our goal is to officially reopen by the middle of next week,” Neghină said.

City Hall representatives thanked residents for their patience during the renovation works and invited them to return once the complex officially reopens.

The Onești Municipal Swimming Complex is one of the city’s main recreational attractions, drawing thousands of visitors each summer from Onești and neighboring communities.