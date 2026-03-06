Noblesse Group and Venus Luxury Brands Support Excellence: Dominick Dulhac Qualifies for the WFC World Championships at Just 13

Sporting excellence is built not only in the ring, but also through the constant support of those who believe in talent, discipline, and the future. In Bacău, two strong names in the business community — Noblesse Group and Venus Luxury Brands — are proving that supporting sport means making a real investment in the next generation.

A clear example of this partnership between performance and support is the journey of young boxer Dominick Dulhac. At just 13 years old, he has achieved an extraordinary qualification for the WFC World Championships in the 13–15 age category. Dominick competes in a division where most opponents are 14 or 15, making him one of the youngest athletes in the competition. Despite this, the young boxer has shown maturity, courage, and solid preparation, earning his place at the WFC World Championships — a remarkable achievement for an athlete at the beginning of his career.

This performance highlights the potential of the new generation emerging from the Masters Boxing program, a project focused on discipline, sports education, and long-term development.

Strong support from the business community

Behind this success stands the consistent support of partners who believe in high-performance sport. Noblesse Group and Venus Luxury Brands are actively involved in supporting the Masters Boxing project, providing concrete assistance for the development of young athletes.

Following his qualification for the WFC World Championships, Dominick Dulhac was awarded by Noblesse Group and Venus Luxury Brands — a gesture that recognizes the hard work, discipline, and results achieved through personal effort. Through this initiative, representatives of the two brands send a clear message: excellence deserves support, and investing in sport means investing in the future of the community.

A project that builds generations

Masters Boxing represents more than competition; it is about shaping strong character and responsible young athletes. The involvement of Noblesse Group and Venus Luxury Brands strengthens this mission and demonstrates that the business community of Bacău can become an active partner in the development of local sport.

Dominick Dulhac’s qualification for the WFC World Championships is not only a personal achievement but also the result of strong collaboration between athletes, coaches, and supporters.

At just 13, Dominick is already taking confident steps toward international performance. And Bacău once again proves that it knows how to support its champions.