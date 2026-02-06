New “Coffee a.m., Wine p.m.” Concept Debuts in Bacău with the Opening of ASignature Café

Bacău’s HoReCa scene has gained a distinctive new landmark with the opening of ASignature, a coffee and wine hub launched last weekend in a central location near Cancicov Park. Situated on Mărășești Street No. 10, the venue introduces a concept that is still unique to the city: coffee in the morning, wine in the afternoon and evening.

The new café is the creation of Alexandra Negoiță, founder of the ASignature brand, who says the idea is rooted in a personal journey and a desire to redefine how people experience coffee and wine.

ASignature operates under the motto “Coffee a.m., Wine p.m.”, offering specialty coffee from early morning hours and transitioning toward curated wine experiences later in the day. According to Negoiță, the goal is not simply to sell beverages, but to create emotion and connection.

“I don’t sell drinks, I sell emotion,” she explained. “When someone asks for a wine recommendation, I don’t just tell them what to drink. I ask who they’re drinking it with and where, because wine is about the moment and the feeling behind it.”

The concept builds on Negoiță’s previous experience in the wine business. After nearly a decade in banking, she left the corporate world to pursue entrepreneurship, founding a beverage distribution company in 2019 and later a specialty wine shop. Market research and wine tastings revealed a growing local audience interested in quality, storytelling and wine culture rather than mass consumption.

ASignature reflects this philosophy by working with around 20 national and international wineries, featuring labels from Romania, the Republic of Moldova, Italy, Spain, Portugal and France. The wine selection includes white, rosé and red varieties, across dry, semi-dry, semi-sweet and sweet profiles. The venue also offers exclusive spirits for home consumption, including cognac, brandy, rum, whisky and liqueurs not available in supermarkets, as well as two private-label wines developed in collaboration with Jidvei winery.

In addition to wine, the café places strong emphasis on specialty coffee. ASignature partners with a local roaster dedicated to premium-quality blends, offering 100% Arabica and carefully balanced Arabica–Robusta options. The café plans to host limited-seat coffee tastings in the near future, alongside wine degustation events.

Designed as a warm, elegant and intimate space, ASignature aims to serve as a meeting point for both casual visitors and connoisseurs. From early mornings focused on energy and comfort to evenings centered on relaxation and indulgence, the venue seeks to add value to Bacău’s urban lifestyle.

ASignature is open daily and can be found online on Facebook, with Instagram and TikTok pages to follow soon.