MEP Claudiu-Richard Târziu: “Forest management must remain a national competence”

Claudiu-Richard Târziu, ECR MEP, announced that on Tuesday, September 23, during a joint meeting of the ENVI and AGRI committees in the European Parliament, he voted in favor of modernizing the Standing Forestry Committee. At the same time, he stressed that he firmly defended the principle that forest management must remain the exclusive competence of the Member States.

“The Union can support Member States, but it must not add bureaucracy or centralize decisions in Brussels. Forests are part of each Member State’s identity and economy, and decisions must remain where they belong: in the hands of the States,” Târziu said.

During the same meeting, the Romanian MEP voted against the report on “A monitoring framework for resilient European forests,” which he described as yet another example of Brussels-imposed bureaucracy.

“Romania does indeed face problems with illegal logging and insufficient controls, but the answer is not yet another layer of European bureaucracy, with parallel monitoring systems, additional costs, and delegated acts lacking democratic oversight. Moreover, the mandatory transfer of sensitive forest data raises economic and security risks,” Târziu warned.

According to him, the rejection of the report was driven by the need to defend Member States’ sovereignty, avoid unnecessary bureaucracy, and promote voluntary cooperation only where it delivers genuine added value.