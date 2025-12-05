Mayor Lucian-Daniel Stanciu-Viziteu: “We Will Continue Developing Bacău Through Investment Next Year”

For Bacău’s local administration, 2025 was a year defined by both progress and pressure. Faced with repeated central budget cuts, the City Hall had to make a number of difficult but necessary decisions to keep investment projects moving. It was also a year in which several major EU-funded projects were completed, while contracts for future developments were signed. Mayor Lucian-Daniel Stanciu-Viziteu outlined the key achievements and ongoing efforts that shaped the past twelve months.

One of the most visible successes is the complete modernization of the area surrounding the train station. Two urban mobility projects—the Centre–Șerbănești corridor and the Centre–CAEx–Station corridor—were finalized, culminating in the redevelopment of the Station Square. Once a neglected space with no clear identity, it has now become an attractive urban plaza that revitalized nearby businesses. “When we invest in public space, we give local entrepreneurs real opportunities to grow. These areas become safer, more pleasant and more useful for the community,” the mayor said.

Education was another major focus. With the help of European funds, all schools in the municipality were equipped with new furniture and modern materials for laboratories, sports halls and vocational workshops. Several school yards were transformed into welcoming outdoor learning spaces: School No. 10 and Kindergarten No. 24 are completed, while works at Ferdinand I College are underway. At the same time, the City Hall submitted new funding applications for the rehabilitation of Ferdinand I College, the Pedagogical College and Alexandru Ioan Cuza School—historic buildings that require both preservation and modernization.

A standout example is Vasile Alecsandri College, which reopened this autumn after a full structural reconstruction financed through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan. Its courtyard was also redesigned, creating a vibrant gathering place for students.

Late in the year, the municipality inaugurated Athletic Park, a new recreational and performance-sports facility developed in partnership with the Bacău County Council. The investment will soon be submitted for European reimbursement.

Infrastructure improvements continued as well. The rehabilitation of sidewalks, pedestrian routes and public stairways advanced across the city, with over 31,000 square meters renewed in the last two years. The mayor emphasized the importance of walkability: “These may seem like small projects, but they have a major impact on daily life.”

A long-awaited milestone was the acquisition of the majority stake in Transport Public SA, making the public transport operator fully owned by the municipality for the first time in decades. This year, 24 electric buses and several electric minibuses arrived in Bacău, with charging stations currently in the design phase. The goal is to put the entire fleet into service in spring 2026. New rules for residential parking were also approved, and the demolition of outdated garages continued—1,543 have already been removed. The multilevel parking structure in the 9 Mai district is close to completion.

Several major leisure projects are in progress: Gherăiești Park, the Bistrița Promenade and the full renovation of Cancicov Park. The latter is already in an advanced stage, with lighting, irrigation and surveillance systems installed, over half of the alleys completed, and new playground equipment delivered. Gherăiești Park is also undergoing extensive redevelopment after necessary expropriations. The Bistrița Promenade, designed as an extension of the nearby recreation island, will feature pedestrian and bicycle lanes, viewing platforms and modern lighting.

In 2026, modernization works will begin on 14 playgrounds across the city, with state-budget funding already secured for part of the investment.

Looking ahead, Mayor Viziteu describes next year with “cautious optimism”: reduced reliance on national budget allocations, more creativity in securing funds, and the commitment to finishing all ongoing projects—from traffic management systems to major parks and mobility corridors. “Municipal investments drive the local economy. We will keep supporting entrepreneurs and ensure public money is spent wisely, to create long-term value for residents,” he stated.

Beyond infrastructure, the City Hall continued to promote local businesses through the “Made in Bacău” initiative, showcasing cafés, workshops, family stores and producers. The open-air summer cinema also returned for 13 consecutive weekends, gathering thousands of residents in Cathedral Park for free screenings—an event that has become one of the city’s most cherished traditions.