Marius Savin Wins Competition for Manager Post at Bacău County Emergency Hospital

Marius Savin has won the public competition for the position of manager of the Spitalul Județean de Urgență Bacău, according to an official announcement released following the exam held on January 26, 2026.

Documents published by the competition organisers show that Savin received scores above 9 out of 10 both for the evaluation of his management project and for the managerial skills assessment, leading to his formal admission and confirmation in the role.

Savin has led the hospital for approximately one year as interim manager. His success in the competitive selection process confirms his mandate in line with Romanian legal provisions governing the appointment of hospital management.

“This is an important moment for me, marking the conclusion of the competition for the manager position at the Bacău County Emergency Hospital. I thank my colleagues and everyone who supported me. The responsibility remains the same: care for patients and respect for the work of the team,” Savin said in a statement.

The new mandate comes as the hospital leadership aims to continue modernisation efforts, improve the efficiency of medical services and strengthen relations between medical staff and patients.