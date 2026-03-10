Low Unemployment in Bacău: Statistical Success or a Sign of a Drained Labor Market?

At first glance, unemployment statistics for Bacău County at the end of 2025 appear encouraging. With only 3,030 registered unemployed people and an unemployment rate of 1.6%, the county seems to be in a better position than many other regions in Romania. On paper, the labor market looks stable and unemployment appears almost negligible.

But, as is often the case in regional economies, the figures tell only part of the story.

Very low unemployment… but not necessarily for the right reasons

An unemployment rate of 1.6% places Bacău fifth nationwide, in a ranking topped by Ilfov County. At first sight, this could be interpreted as a sign of a dynamic local economy capable of absorbing the available workforce.

The reality, however, is more complex. Such a low unemployment rate may also indicate a labor market already depleted of human resources, particularly in regions heavily affected by migration. In recent years, tens of thousands of residents of Bacău have left to work in other parts of Romania or abroad, a phenomenon that artificially reduces the number of people registered with employment agencies.

In other words, unemployment decreases not only because jobs are available, but also because a significant portion of the workforce is no longer present.

Most unemployed people receive no benefits

Another relevant detail is the structure of unemployment. Of the 3,030 people registered as unemployed, around 52% do not receive unemployment benefits. Only 48% benefit from financial support.

This indicates the existence of a significant group of individuals outside the formal social protection system — people who either did not contribute enough to qualify for benefits or whose eligibility period has already expired.

Statistics also show that more than half of the unemployed are women, and many of those without jobs come from rural areas, where economic opportunities remain limited.

Education remains a dividing line

The educational profile of unemployed individuals confirms a well-known trend: lower levels of education significantly increase the risk of unemployment.

Most job seekers have only primary, lower secondary, or vocational education. The number of unemployed people with higher education is much smaller, suggesting that the labor market continues to reward education and professional qualifications.

At the same time, the local economy does not generate enough well-paid jobs for highly educated graduates, which partly explains the ongoing outflow of young people.

Low unemployment does not necessarily mean prosperity

The paradox of Bacău — and of many counties in Moldova — is that low unemployment coexists with relatively low wages and significant migration.

In fact, one of the biggest challenges facing the local economy is no longer a shortage of jobs, but a shortage of people to fill them. Many companies report difficulties in recruiting workers, particularly in industry, construction, and services.

In this context, the low unemployment rate reflects a strained labor market, where the supply of workers is limited.

The challenge for the coming years

For Bacău County, the economic challenge of the next decade will not simply be reducing unemployment — it is already very low. The real challenge will be creating jobs attractive enough to bring people back or convince them to stay.

That means more industrial investment, more competitive wages, and a more ambitious regional economic strategy.

Without such changes, the statistics may continue to look good on paper, while the real economy faces an increasingly visible problem: a shortage of people to sustain it.