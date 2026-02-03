Human Remains Found Near Onești, Investigation Underway

Human remains were discovered on Sunday afternoon, February 1, 2026, in a sparsely frequented area of Gura Văii, located near the city of Onești, authorities said.

The discovery was made by several people who were walking in the area and noticed what appeared to be a human skull, along with items of clothing, in dense brush near the Belcea stream. The location is situated some distance away from heavily trafficked areas.

Forensic investigators from the Onești Municipal Police responded to the scene and launched an inquiry. In a statement, the Bacău County Police Inspectorate said that officers confirmed “the presence of a skull of human origin, several bone fragments, as well as parts of clothing.” The remains and clothing were collected for forensic examination to determine the individual’s identity and the circumstances surrounding the death.

Police officials added that investigations at the site are ongoing and that further information will be released once preliminary procedures are completed.

Forensic pathologists are expected to establish the identity of the deceased and the cause of death, while investigators work to clarify how and when the death occurred. The discovery has caused concern among local residents, particularly given the isolated nature of the area, which has fueled speculation within the community.

This is not the first such incident in Gura Văii. In the summer of 2023, the body of a 55-year-old man from Neamț County, who had been working locally in the forestry sector, was found on land in the same commune.

Authorities say the investigation is continuing and that official updates will be provided as new details emerge.