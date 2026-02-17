Greater Survival Chances for Critically Ill Patients: RON 26 Million for the Operating Block at Bacau County Emergency Hospital

Life-Saving Investment: RON 26 Million in European Funds to Modernize the Operating Block at Bacau County Emergency Hospital – A Key Project for Treating Polytrauma and Saving Critical Patients

Spitalul Județean de Urgență Bacău (Bacau County Emergency Hospital) will implement a project worth more than RON 57 million to modernize and equip its operating block, of which RON 26 million will be financed through European funds. The investment marks a major step in strengthening the hospital’s capacity to treat critical cases and severe polytrauma.

The funding application was submitted in August 2025, just a few months after the current management took office.

“The funding application for this project was submitted in August 2025, only a few months after I took over the mandate as hospital manager on February 1, 2025. This European-funded project is the second one secured since I assumed leadership of Bacau County Emergency Hospital, the first being dedicated to the UAVCA unit, confirming my firm commitment to attracting European resources and modernizing the hospital. This investment directly targets the operating block, with a major impact especially on the Orthopedics and Neurosurgery departments, two of the most heavily solicited units in the treatment of severe trauma and complex surgical cases,” said Ion-Marius Savin, the hospital’s manager.

Under the project, state-of-the-art, high-performance medical equipment will be purchased, enabling surgical procedures to be performed under maximum safety, precision and efficiency conditions. The modernization of the operating block will directly contribute to reducing intervention times and increasing recovery chances for patients suffering from severe trauma, spinal conditions or complex neurosurgical injuries.

The importance of the investment is also reflected in the hospital’s activity data. In 2024, Bacau County Emergency Hospital treated 46,724 patients, of whom 326 adults and 91 children were polytrauma cases. The medical unit serves more than 600,000 residents and is the main center handling severe cases from the county and neighboring areas.

In practical terms, upgrading the operating block will mean more surgical procedures performed locally in Bacau, fewer transfers to university medical centers, and improved survival chances for critically ill patients.

“Attracting these European funds represents a concrete result of my commitment to developing Bacau County Emergency Hospital and ensuring modern conditions for both patients and medical staff. I will continue to secure funding and implement projects that directly contribute to improving the quality of medical care and saving lives,” the hospital manager added.

The project confirms the strategic development direction of Bacau County Emergency Hospital, focused on modernization, medical performance and enhanced response capacity in critical situations.