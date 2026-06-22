German Shepherd Puppy Begins Training Journey With Romanian Gendarmerie

A new recruit has recently captured attention at the „Ștefan cel Mare” County Gendarmerie Inspectorate in Bacău. His name is Ronny, he is eight months old, and although he is still a playful German Shepherd puppy, he is already preparing for a future career as a service dog with the Romanian Gendarmerie.

With his alert ears, boundless energy and curious nature, Ronny is currently undergoing the first stages of training and adaptation. The inspectorate’s grounds have become his learning environment, where each day brings new experiences designed to prepare him for future operational duties.

Working alongside Sergeant Major Răzvan Nechita, Ronny is beginning to develop one of the most important partnerships in law enforcement canine work: the bond between handler and dog. Built on trust, communication and mutual understanding, the relationship will serve as the foundation for future missions.

At this stage, the young dog is focused on basic obedience, discipline exercises and socialization training. Trainers carefully monitor his reactions and progress, seeking to channel his natural instincts and energy into the qualities required of a professional working dog.

While Ronny currently spends much of his time chasing balls and earning rewards for successful exercises, more demanding training lies ahead. Once his adaptation period in Bacău is complete, he will be sent to the „Dr. Aurel Greblea” Cynological Center in Sibiu, Romania’s leading institution for the training of service dogs used by public order and security agencies.

There, under the supervision of specialized instructors, Ronny will undergo intensive training in patrol and intervention techniques. The program is designed to prepare future service dogs for real-life operational situations, including patrol duties and rapid response missions.

Officials say the young German Shepherd has already shown promising qualities, including curiosity, intelligence and a strong willingness to learn. His developing partnership with his handler is also viewed as a positive sign for his future career.

For now, however, Ronny remains an enthusiastic puppy taking his first steps toward a demanding profession. With his tail constantly wagging and his attention fixed on every command, he is gradually transforming from a playful companion into a future four-legged partner for the Bacău gendarmerie.