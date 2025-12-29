Funding Secured for the Modernization of Public Street Lighting in Zemeș Commune

Zemeș Commune has secured funding through Romania’s Environmental Fund Administration (AFM) for the modernization of its public street lighting infrastructure, under the Public Street Lighting Energy Efficiency Program, December 2024 call. The project submitted by the local administration has been approved, with total funding amounting to RON 1,011,780.58.

The funding application was filed on December 30, 2024, and approval was granted after approximately one year, following the completion of all evaluation stages предусмотрed by the program.

Notably, at the level of Bacău County, Zemeș is the only commune to obtain funding in this session, a fact that highlights the quality of the project documentation and the sustained efforts of the local administration.

The implementation of this project will lead to the modernization of public lighting across Zemeș Commune, resulting in reduced energy consumption, improved energy efficiency, and enhanced safety and comfort for residents, particularly during nighttime hours.