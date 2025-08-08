Emotional Ceremony on Coșna Hill in Memory of World War I Heroes

On Coșna Hill, a place steeped in history and a symbol of sacrifice during the First World War, a solemn event was held today to honor the memory of Romanian and foreign heroes who fell on the battlefield. The event was impeccably organized by the local administration of Pârgărești Commune, in collaboration with Mayor Alexe Cornel.

Cristina Breahnă-Pravăț, President of the County Council, attended the ceremony and conveyed a message of gratitude to those who laid the foundations of modern Romania through their ultimate sacrifice:

“Coșna Hill is a temple of sacrifice and heroism from the First World War. We experienced moments filled with emotion and gratitude, paying tribute to those who paid the price for our freedom.”

Participants laid wreaths of flowers and observed a moment of silence, reaffirming the importance of keeping alive the memory of the nation’s heroes.