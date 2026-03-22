Romanian Tax Inspectors Seize Gold and Silver Worth €2.5 Million in Bacău

Romanian anti-fraud inspectors have seized more than 32 kilograms of precious metals worth about 12.56 million lei ($2.7 million) following a series of inspections at jewelry traders in the eastern city of Bacău, the tax authority said.

Inspectors from the General Directorate for Fiscal Anti-Fraud (DGAF), part of the National Agency for Fiscal Administration (ANAF), carried out checks targeting businesses involved in the trade of jewelry and precious metals. The inspections were launched following fiscal risk analyses, authorities said.

The controls focused on compliance with legislation governing the accounting, origin and commercialization of precious metal goods.

According to ANAF, the investigation was later extended to another company linked to the initially inspected operator after inspectors identified similar irregularities.

Authorities reported significant deficiencies, including poor stock management records and the absence of documents proving the origin of substantial quantities of goods.

As a result, anti-fraud inspectors confiscated 6,560 gold items weighing a total of 23.16 kilograms, valued at approximately 12.24 million lei. They also seized 1,989 silver items weighing 9.51 kilograms, worth about 323,000 lei.

In addition, inspectors imposed administrative fines totaling 20,000 lei in accordance with current legislation. The confiscated goods were handed over to the relevant authorities under legal procedures.

ANAF representatives said inspections will continue to ensure compliance with legal regulations, protect state budget revenues and maintain fair competition in the market.