Discover Discipline, Strength and Confidence at Master Boxing Bacău

At a time when both children and adults are spending more and more hours in front of screens, the need for movement, balance and discipline has never been greater. And when sport successfully combines education, health and character-building, the result is far more valuable than any ordinary physical activity.

At Master Boxing Bacău, these principles are applied with rigor—in a modern, welcoming gym that promotes performance, teamwork and a winning mindset.

A Club Built by a World Champion

Master Boxing is more than just a sports club. It is a passion-driven project founded by Dragoș Dulhac, multiple World Champion in Masters Boxing, an athlete with an outstanding career and a name respected on the international stage.

The training philosophy, discipline and values promoted here are drawn directly from his experience in rings around the world. For young athletes, Dragoș Dulhac is a source of inspiration. For adults, he is proof that true performance has no age limit.

A Dedicated Coaching Team, Trained to International Standards

Under the champion’s coordination, three coaches form a professional and well-balanced core team:

Valentin Bârgăoanu – children’s coach, known for his experience, calm approach and excellent pedagogical skills.

Ciprian Tomiță – coach for adult groups, specialized in physical development, technique and overall conditioning.

Gabriel Șova – responsible for Muay Thai and self-defense classes, a well-regarded specialist in contact sports.

Each coach emphasizes discipline, respect and strong character—values that extend far beyond the gym and into everyday life.

Why Choose Master Boxing Bacău?

At Master Boxing, sport means:

safety and self-confidence,

balanced physical development,

discipline and mental focus,

respect and self-control,

a positive, motivating and friendly environment.

Located on Stadionului Street, the gym is among the most modern in the Moldova region, fully equipped and designed for efficient training for both children and adults.

Training Schedule

Children (ages 7–14) – Coach Valentin Bârgăoanu

Monday, Wednesday, Friday: 15:00–17:00

Youth (14+)

Daily: 17:00–19:00

Adults (30+) – Coach Ciprian Tomiță

Monday, Wednesday, Friday: 19:00–21:00

Saturday: 14:00–16:00

Muay Thai & Self-Defense – Coach Gabriel Șova

Tuesday and Thursday: 17:00–19:00

Saturday: 09:00–11:00

A Place Where Children Grow and Adults Reconnect

Master Boxing Bacău is not just a club—it is a community. Here:

children learn to become strong, disciplined and responsible,

adults discover a form of exercise that brings energy, clarity and balance into daily life.

For those seeking real change—physical, mental or emotional—Master Boxing is the right place. In a gym shaped by a world champion, you don’t just learn how to punch—you learn how to become better.