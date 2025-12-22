Claudiu-Richard Târziu, an ECR Member of the European Parliament, has launched a strong attack on the leadership of the European Commission on the occasion of the first anniversary of the second Commission led by Ursula von der Leyen, marked on 1 December.

In a public statement, Târziu argues that, following the period of instability caused by the pandemic and the controversial joint procurement of vaccines, the European project continues to drift away from the fundamental principles on which the European Union was built. According to the MEP, core values — peace, prosperity, freedom and faith — are increasingly being abandoned in favour of ideological policies that directly affect citizens.

Claudiu-Richard Târziu accuses the European Commission of promoting budgets “designed according to ideologies, not economic realities”, policies which he says lead to the impoverishment of the population and the weakening of national economies. At the same time, he warns against the imposition of a digital culture that, in his view, restricts Europeans’ fundamental rights and freedoms.

Agriculture represents a central point of his criticism. The MEP claims that, under the current leadership, Europe is neglecting its farmers and endangering food security by reducing funding for this strategic sector. At the same time, environmental targets imposed on member states are described as “absurd”, being seen as an additional burden that pushes national economies toward decline.

Târziu also draws attention to what he describes as an erosion of member states’ sovereignty, arguing that their identity is being “attacked and erased” through policies promoted by the European Commission. From this perspective, he considers the first year of the von der Leyen Commission’s mandate to be incompatible with a conservative vision of the European project.

“Ursula von der Leyen is steering the European project in a direction contrary to the interests of states and citizens, especially conservatives and patriots,” the Romanian MEP said, concluding that a change in the EU’s direction is not possible without a change in leadership.

In conclusion, Claudiu-Richard Târziu maintains that “the salvation of Europe begins with the departure of the von der Leyen team from the leadership of the European Commission”, a message that aligns with firm opposition to the current decision-making architecture in Brussels.

