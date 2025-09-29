Cash Means Freedom and Property

Claudiu-Richard Târziu, ECR Member of the European Parliament, warns that limiting or eliminating cash payments constitutes an attack on citizens’ freedom and property.

According to Târziu, cash payments are a fundamental right that cannot be surrendered. He has repeatedly made this point over the years, even at the risk of being labeled in various ways.

Recently, a surprising message came from the European Central Bank. While previously promoting digital payments, the ECB now advises citizens to keep cash on hand in case of “major instability.” The MEP questions whether this is a last-minute moment of clarity or a serious warning—but stresses that it cannot be ignored.

For Claudiu-Richard Târziu, the situation reaffirms a fundamental truth: physical money represents the most tangible form of citizens’ property. He rejects neo-Marxist utopias and insists that the right to pay in cash cannot be eliminated or curtailed.