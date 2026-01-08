Bacău, the Second-Largest County in North-East Romania by Number of Employees: Strengths and Weaknesses

Bacău County remains one of the main employment hubs in Romania’s North-East Region, according to data from the County Directorate of Statistics.

At the end of October 2025, the county had 127,387 employees. This figure represents a slight decrease compared to September (–42 employees), but an increase of 1,361 employees year-on-year, compared with October 2024, indicating a positive annual trend.

Regional ranking – total employees

Within the North-East Region, Bacău ranks second, behind only Iași:

Iași – 200,648 employees

Bacău – 127,387

Suceava – 125,362

Neamț – 93,848

Botoșani – 62,023

Vaslui – 59,635

As a result, Bacău accounts for 19% of the region’s total workforce, confirming its major economic role.

Agriculture – mid-range position

In agriculture, forestry and fishing, Bacău has 3,303 employees, placing it in the middle of the regional ranking. It trails Iași (4,036) and Neamț (3,913), but ranks above Suceava, Vaslui and Botoșani. The relatively small share of agricultural employment (2.6% of the county total) shows that agriculture remains a secondary employer, compared with more rural counties.

Industry and construction – a key strength

With 51,017 employees, Bacău ranks first in the region in industry and construction, ahead of Iași (50,439) and Suceava (37,035). Nearly 40% of the county’s workforce is employed in this sector, underlining Bacău’s strong industrial profile and its significant dependence on manufacturing and infrastructure-related activities.

Services – behind Iași, ahead of the rest

In the services sector, Bacău records 73,067 employees. While far behind Iași (146,173), it outperforms Suceava, Neamț, Botoșani and Vaslui. Services account for 57.4% of total employment in the county, but the gap with Iași highlights untapped potential in areas such as IT, advanced business services and the creative economy.

Overall, Bacău remains a key county in the North-East Region, with a solid regional position and a strong industrial base. Although clearly outpaced by Iași in total employment and services, Bacău compensates through the strength of its industry and construction sector. The medium-term challenge lies in economic diversification and in increasing the share of high value-added services, in order to reduce dependence on cyclical sectors.