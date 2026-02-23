Bacău in Miniature: City Landmarks Recreated from LEGO Bricks at Alfa Galleries

At the Alfa Galleries within the “Iulian Antonescu” Museum Complex in Bacău, the exhibition “Brickenburg Alfa – LEGO Fans Days” will open on Tuesday, February 24, organized in partnership with the Brickenburg Association.

The exhibition brings together creative constructions made from LEGO bricks, along with a series of photographs displayed on the gallery walls. In these images, LEGO minifigures appear in unusual scenes alongside well-known landmarks and monuments from the city of Bacău.

The event offers visitors a journey into the world of miniature constructions, carefully assembled piece by piece with great attention to detail and plenty of imagination — the result of the passion shared by LEGO fans.

The official opening of the exhibition will take place on Tuesday, February 24, and admission will be free for visitors. Organizers invite everyone interested, both children and adults, to discover a world built from color, creativity, and the joy of play.

The exhibition can be visited at the Alfa Galleries in Bacău, within the “Iulian Antonescu” Museum Complex.