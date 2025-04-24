Bacău Hosts the National Orthodox Religion Olympiad for High School Students

On April 23, the city of Bacău became the host of the National Olympiad of Orthodox Religion for high school students — a major event bringing together 350 students from grades 9 to 12, all winners of county-level competitions held across Romania.

Joining them are 50 accompanying teachers, 51 members of the Central Organizing Committee — including university professors, school inspectors, and senior educators — as well as 25 special guests. The official opening took place at the “Ascension of the Lord” Church, where the participants were warmly welcomed by His Eminence Ioachim, Archbishop of Roman and Bacău, in a moment of spiritual communion and blessing.

The written tests are being held at “Gheorghe Vrănceanu” National College, one of the city’s most prestigious educational institutions.

After the academic phase, students will have the opportunity to explore Bacău through a recreational program that includes city tours and visits to key local attractions.

“A one-of-a-kind event in Bacău’s educational landscape, the national stage of the Religion Olympiad is a competition for young people who seek a deeper religious education. We will experience a true Bright Week here in Bacău, filled with days and nights during which hundreds of young people from all over the country will come together, celebrate Life, and rise above their years,” said Fr. Prof. Adrian Alexandrescu, Inspector for the Religion subject.

On the Feast of the Life-Giving Spring, marking 140 years of autocephaly for the Romanian Orthodox Church, students will attend the Divine Liturgy at the Archbishop’s Cathedral in Roman.

They will then visit the historic and spiritually rich “House of the Bishop” in Stănița. The day will conclude with a festive evening dedicated to social interaction and artistic performances.

The results of the Olympiad will be announced on April 26, during the official award ceremony.

The competition will end in a spirit of prayer with the celebration of the Divine Liturgy on Thomas Sunday at the “Saint George” Church in Bacău.

In this period, Bacău is truly experiencing a celebration of faith, culture, and youth.