Bacău County Wages Remain Below National Average Despite Monthly Gains

In November 2025, the average net monthly wage in Bacău County stood at 5,180 lei per person, according to official data, remaining 435 lei below the national average. The gap translates into a –7.7% difference compared with the national economy, confirming Bacău’s position below the countrywide wage level, though in a relatively stronger position than other counties in the North-East region.

On a monthly basis, wages showed a real increase of 3.6% compared with October 2025, signaling a short-term improvement in household incomes. However, year-on-year data paint a less optimistic picture: compared with November 2024, the average net wage declined by 5.1% in real terms, indicating that inflationary pressures continue to erode purchasing power despite nominal wage growth.

Services Lead Wage Levels

The services sector emerged as the highest-paying segment of the county’s economy, with an average net wage of 5,265 lei, above the county average. Activities such as trade, transport, IT, public administration and financial services remain key drivers of living standards in Bacău. Even so, wages in services are still 555 lei below the national average, highlighting the sector’s local competitiveness but also its limited capacity to close the gap with Romania’s major economic centers.

Industry and Construction: Stable but Underperforming

In industry and construction, the average net wage reached 5,055 lei, below the county average. The shortfall compared with the national level was 241 lei, smaller than in other sectors, suggesting a closer alignment with national standards. While the sector provides relative income stability, wage levels point to moderate productivity and limited value added, particularly in traditional industrial branches.

Agriculture Remains the Most Vulnerable

The agriculture, forestry and fishing sector remains the lowest-paid in the county, with an average net wage of 4,927 lei, well below the county average. Paradoxically, this figure is 419 lei above the national average for the sector, indicating that local agriculture is better organized than the national norm. Nevertheless, incomes remain insufficient to support real economic convergence with other sectors.

Regional Comparison

Within the North-East region—which includes Botoșani, Neamț, Suceava and Vaslui—Bacău ranks first in terms of average net wages. Although still below the national average, the county functions as a regional economic hub, supported by a stronger presence of industry and services.

Gross Wages Mirror Net Trends

In November 2025, the average gross monthly wage in Bacău County amounted to 8,657 lei, 714 lei (–7.6%) below the national average. As with net wages, services recorded above-average values at county level, while industry, construction and agriculture lagged behind.

Month-on-month, gross wages rose by 3.7% in real terms, but compared with November 2024 they fell by 2.1% in real terms, confirming an annual decline in purchasing power.

Outlook

Bacău County remains one of the best-positioned areas in the North-East region in terms of wages, yet the gap with the national average persists. Services continue to act as the main income engine, while agriculture and industry require additional investment to boost productivity and pay levels. For now, positive monthly dynamics have yet to offset the real income losses recorded on an annual basis.