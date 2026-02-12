Around 100 Protesters Rally in Bacău Against Tax Hikes and Austerity Measures

Approximately 100 people took part in a protest held on Thursday, February 12, in the center of Bacău, voicing discontent over rising taxes and austerity measures adopted by the Cabinet led by Ilie Bolojan.

The demonstration was organized by the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR).

Participants displayed banners carrying messages critical of the Government and chanted slogans opposing recent fiscal policies. Following a gathering in the city’s central area, protesters marched toward the Bacău City Hall building.

In front of the institution, demonstrators also addressed criticism to Mayor Lucian Viziteu. Grievances focused both on decisions taken at the national level and their perceived impact on the local economy, including tax increases and the reduction of certain fiscal facilities.

According to the organizers, similar actions were held in several other cities across the country. The protest unfolded under the supervision of law enforcement authorities, with no incidents reported.