25 Property Owners in Bacău Face 500% Tax Increase for Negligence

The Mayor of Bacău, Lucian-Daniel Stanciu-Viziteu, has announced that 25 property and landowners will face a 500% tax increase this year due to negligence in maintaining their properties.

„Neglect comes at a cost! This is a decision we make annually to encourage owners to take responsibility for their properties. If left abandoned, these properties become sources of infection, shelters for homeless people or stray animals, and degrade both the safety and appearance of our city,” the mayor stated.

Some of the affected properties are located in prime areas, including central streets such as I.S. Sturza, George Apostu, and Vasile Alecsandri. The mayor emphasized that the measure has already proven effective, citing two property owners who, after being subjected to the increased tax last year, took action to rehabilitate their buildings and are no longer on the list of penalized owners.

The municipality hopes this policy will further motivate other owners to maintain their properties, ultimately contributing to the overall improvement of the city’s aesthetics and safety.