2025 Report: Over 11,000 Missions, 6,000 Sanctions, and 300 Offenses Identified by Gendarmes in Bacău

Approximately 11,900 missions were carried out in 2025 by personnel of the Bacău County Gendarmerie Inspectorate “Ștefan cel Mare” and the Mobile Gendarmerie Group “Alexandru cel Bun” Bacău, according to the annual report presented by the two units. As a result of their activities, the gendarmes identified more than 300 criminal offenses and issued over 6,000 administrative fines.

At the level of the Bacău County Gendarmerie Inspectorate (IJJ Bacău), more than 7,000 missions were conducted, including over 300 aimed at ensuring public order during religious, cultural, and traditional events. The gendarmes participated in more than 4,500 public order maintenance missions across the county and in over 900 missions in the resorts of Slănic-Moldova and Târgu-Ocna. More than 2,900 independent patrols and over 4,000 joint patrols in cooperation with the police were organized.

Regarding administrative offenses, IJJ Bacău issued more than 3,700 sanctions totaling approximately 1.4 million lei and executed over 900 warrants to bring individuals before authorities. In the forestry and fisheries sectors, dozens of criminal acts were identified, more than 700 fines were issued, and timber, boats, and illegal tools were confiscated. Additionally, more than 400 preventive activities were organized, and interventions were carried out in response to over 1,100 emergency calls through 112.

The Mobile Gendarmerie Group carried out more than 4,900 missions across eight counties in the Moldova region, ensuring public order measures at around 700 public events. Nearly 5,900 independent patrols and 1,467 joint patrols were formed, and teams responded to 394 requests for intervention. As a result of these actions, 153 criminal offenses were identified and 2,192 sanctions were issued, amounting to over 600,000 lei.

Both units implemented the use of body-worn video cameras (body cams) to increase transparency during interventions. In 2025, IJJ Bacău was awarded the Ministry of Internal Affairs’ Honor Plaque, while the Mobile Group received three distinctions from the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Gendarmerie.

Representatives of the institutions emphasized that their main objective remains increasing citizens’ safety, despite a staffing shortage estimated at approximately 25% in the case of the Mobile Group.