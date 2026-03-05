15% to 36% Property Tax Reductions for Homeowners in Onești

Residents of the municipality of Onești can benefit, starting today, from reduced residential property taxes based on the age of their buildings, according to the spokesperson of the Onești City Hall.

According to the local administration, the housing tax will be reduced by between 15% and 36%, depending on the age of the property. For example, for a hypothetical tax of 500 lei, the amount payable would drop to approximately 425 lei for homes up to 50 years old, around 360 lei for properties built between 50 and 100 years ago, and roughly 320 lei for buildings older than 100 years.

Additionally, taxpayers who pay their property tax in full by March 31 will receive an extra 10% discount.

Starting today, the process of updating records for people with disabilities has also begun. After the data entry process is completed, the reductions provided by law will be applied: 50% for people with severe disabilities and 25% for those with pronounced disabilities. According to City Hall representatives, updating the records may take up to 10 working days, as the information must be verified and entered manually.

According to data from the local administration, the municipality of Onești has approximately 14,000 homes less than 50 years old, around 11,000 homes between 50 and 100 years old, and 27 buildings that are more than 100 years old.

Representatives of Onești City Hall also stated that the level of local taxes has once again been set at the minimum allowed by law, with the administration opting for what it considers the most affordable option for residents. According to officials, the measure aims to maintain a balance between the city’s development needs and the financial capacity of its citizens.