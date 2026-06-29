Târgu Ocna Saltwater Lido Reopens for the Summer Season with Upgraded Facilities

The Saltwater Lido at the Târgu Ocna Salt Mine has officially reopened for the summer season after completing a series of upgrades aimed at improving visitors’ comfort and safety.

Operators of the popular leisure complex said they have finalized preparations for the new season, introducing several modern amenities. Among the key improvements are a new water filtration and recirculation system, a redesigned relaxation terrace, a new food service area, and enhanced visitor facilities throughout the site.

Families with young children are also expected to benefit from the upgrades. The children’s pool now features filtered and heated saltwater, providing a safer and more comfortable environment for younger visitors.

Set amid the natural surroundings of the Trotuș Valley, the outdoor saltwater complex is known for the therapeutic properties of its mineral-rich water, attracting both local residents and tourists from across eastern Romania.

With the summer season underway, the Târgu Ocna Saltwater Lido is once again welcoming visitors seeking relaxation, recreation, and the health benefits traditionally associated with its naturally saline waters.