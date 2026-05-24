Romania’s Dominick Dulhac Wins WFC U15 Title in Hungary After Dominant Run

Romanian youth boxer Dominick Dulhac claimed the WFC U15 title in Baja, Hungary, after stopping all three of his opponents before the distance in the final tournament of eight, coaches and organizers said.

Dulhac, who qualified for the finals earlier this year despite facing older and more experienced opponents, defeated Poland’s Emil Majstrak in the quarterfinals, Lithuania’s Jonas Petraitis in the semifinals and Hungary’s Cseh Krisztian in the title bout.

The teenager, representing Master Boxing România, delivered dominant performances throughout the tournament, relying on aggressive combinations and sustained pressure against opponents who had advanced through international qualifying events.

In the final against local fighter Cseh, Dulhac neutralized the home advantage with an intense offensive display built around fast jabs and hooks, securing the WFC U15 crown.

The boxer has trained under the guidance of his father, Dragoș Dulhac, alongside coaches Valentin Bârgăoanu and Ciprian Tomiță. His rapid development has drawn attention within Romania’s emerging professional boxing scene.

Dulhac is also a student at the NV Carpen National College in Bacău.

Club officials thanked sponsors Noblesse Grup and Covired for supporting the athlete’s participation in the international competition, where he celebrated victory wrapped in the Romanian tricolor.