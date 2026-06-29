Romanian High School Students Develop AI Robot to Support Teen Mental Health

A team of high school students in eastern Romania has designed an AI-powered desktop companion aimed at helping teenagers cope with academic stress, earning national recognition for a project that combines technology, mental health awareness and sustainability.

The device, called Bimo, was created by TDS Robotics, a student team from the „Dimitrie Ghika” Technical College in Comănești. The project recently finished among the Top 10 entries in the 3DUTECH 2026 national competition, one of Romania’s leading contests for student innovation and technology.

Unlike conventional smartphone apps, Bimo is designed to remain on a student’s desk, offering subtle, non-intrusive support during study sessions without adding another source of digital distraction.

According to its creators, the robot can detect signs associated with fatigue and emotional stress. When elevated stress levels are identified, Bimo encourages users to take short breaks, practice breathing exercises and offers supportive messages intended to reduce anxiety during periods of intense academic pressure.

„We saw many classmates overwhelmed by exams and deadlines,” said Teodor Mititelu, leader of the TDS Robotics team.

„We wanted to build something that would be more than a gadget—a companion that reminds you it’s important to take care of yourself. Bimo was created to bring a little calm into the busy life of a high school student.”

The project also incorporates an environmental component. The robot’s chassis is manufactured from recycled materials, reflecting the team’s commitment to sustainable design alongside technological innovation.

TDS Robotics is made up of students passionate about robotics, artificial intelligence and engineering who aim to develop projects with practical social impact.

By creating Bimo, the young innovators hope to demonstrate that artificial intelligence can be used not only to improve efficiency and automate tasks, but also to provide meaningful emotional support for a generation facing growing academic pressure and mental health challenges.