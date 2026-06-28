Car Plunges Into Ravine in Eastern Romania, One Man Rescued from Wreckage

A serious road accident occurred Friday evening in the village of Agăș, Bacău County, after a passenger car veered off the road and plunged into a ravine approximately 10 to 12 meters deep, emergency officials said.

Firefighters, ambulance crews and mountain rescue personnel were dispatched to the scene in a coordinated rescue operation.

Emergency responders deployed a fire engine from the Brusturoasa station, a heavy rescue vehicle from Comănești, a SMURD paramedic unit, ambulances from the County Ambulance Service, and a mountain rescue team from the Salvamont Sulta–Agăș unit.

Two men were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.

One occupant managed to escape the wreck before emergency crews arrived. He was assessed by medical personnel at the scene but declined transportation to hospital.

The second man remained trapped inside the overturned vehicle. Firefighters used hydraulic rescue equipment to free him before he was treated by paramedics. He suffered lower back pain and multiple abrasions and was transported to hospital for further examination and treatment.

Throughout the operation, firefighters secured the area and implemented fire prevention measures to eliminate any additional hazards.

Romanian police have launched an investigation to determine the circumstances that led to the crash.