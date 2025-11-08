A New Chapter of Life Begins Through Organ Donation at Moinești Municipal Emergency Clinical Hospital

Behind every life saved through organ transplantation lies a moment filled with profound emotion and immense responsibility — the act of organ retrieval. For some people, illness brings moments of hardship where every breath requires effort, and every step feels like a struggle. Yet, even in these moments, miracles can emerge from the most unexpected places.

This is the world of organ transplantation — where one life can be reborn through the generosity of another. It is a silent, unseen act that changes destinies: the story of a donor who offered, knowingly or unknowingly, the ultimate gift, and that of a recipient for whom that moment means a new beginning. It is an act that transforms a family’s pain into another’s hope — a gesture of generosity that transcends time.

In a world often marked by haste and self-interest, and within a healthcare system in constant motion, the work of transplantation continues. Early this morning, a new organ and tissue retrieval procedure was successfully completed at the Moinești Municipal Emergency Clinical Hospital, thanks to the altruistic decision made by the family of a patient declared brain-dead.

As always, the medical staff bows with deep respect and gratitude before those who, despite facing a painful decision, choose to give others the chance to live.

The generosity of the donor’s family and the collective effort of the ICU team coordinating the organ retrieval process at the Moinești Municipal Emergency Clinical Hospital — consisting of Dr. Corina Dascălu (Medical Director and KDP), Dr. Silvia Chirobocea (Primary Neurologist), Dr. Daniela Andriescu (Primary General Surgeon), Dr. Victor Silvestru (Primary Urologist), Dr. Victoria Damian (Primary Ophthalmologist), nurse coordinator Mariana Chirilă, and nurse Adriana Ristea (KDP) — set in motion what is often called “the chain of life.”

We express our appreciation for the dedication of the medical personnel involved, as well as the hospital’s leadership, for their continuous support of the National Transplant Program.

The surgical program included several stages:

Kidney and liver retrieval performed by medical teams from “Dr. C.I. Parhon” Hospital Iași, represented by Dr. Adelina Miron , and from “Sf. Spiridon” County Emergency Clinical Hospital Iași, represented by Dr. Ciprian Vasiluță, Dr. Mihai Zabara, Dr. Ramona Cadar, nurse Bogdan Ciobanu , and resident doctors Dumitru Capra and Cosmina Ionescu .

Corneal retrieval was carried out by specialists from the Ophthalmology Clinic of “Sf. Spiridon” County Emergency Clinical Hospital Iași, namely Dr. Vlad Donica and nurse Augustina Ciornea.

“The most moving part of transplantation is not the medical act itself, but the invisible connection between two lives. One person gives another the gift of time — moments, days, years — and this can only happen through the collaboration of many dedicated professionals, defined by their compassion, skill, and coordination. Each retrieval is a race against time, but also a testament to solidarity and humanity. Behind every transplant stands a family that, in their darkest hour, chooses to offer hope to others. We are profoundly grateful for this ultimate act of generosity,”

said Dr. Corina Dascălu, Medical Director and Primary ICU Physician at Moinești Municipal Emergency Clinical Hospital.

With respect and gratitude, the hospital acknowledges the hard work and dedication of all the surgical teams involved. Their commitment reminds us that there are still people who, through their choices, can bring light into the lives of others.