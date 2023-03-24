Program Happy Cinema Bacau, 24- 30 martie

Vineri,24 Martie

12:30 Pil – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

13:00 Finnick – Animaţie, Aventuri, Normal, AG

13:30 Năstrușnicul motan Maurice 2D (dub) – Animaţie, Familie, Normal, AG

14:00 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG

14:30 Pil – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

15:00 Haita de acțiune – Acţiune, Comedie, Premiera, N15

15:30 Scream VI – Horror, Mister, Thriller, Normal, IM18

16:00 65 – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, SF, Thriller, Normal, N15

16:30 Shazam! Fury of the Gods – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Crimă, Fantastic, Thriller, Normal, AP12

17:10 Haita de acțiune – Acţiune, Comedie, Premiera, N15

18:00 Creed III – Acţiune, Dramă, Sport, Normal, AP12

18:30 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – To the Swordsmith Village – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Fantastic, Thriller, Premiera,

19:20 Haita de acțiune – Acţiune, Comedie, Premiera, N15

19:30 Shazam! Fury of the Gods – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Crimă, Fantastic, Thriller, Normal, AP12

20:30 John Wick: Chapter 4 – Acţiune, Crimă, Thriller, Avanpremiera, N15

21:00 Scream VI – Horror, Mister, Thriller, Normal, IM18

21:30 Haita de acțiune – Acţiune, Comedie, Premiera, N15

22:10 65 – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, SF, Thriller, Normal, N15

Sâmbătă,25 Martie

10:20 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG

10:40 Finnick – Animaţie, Aventuri, Normal, AG

11:00 Rabbit Academy – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Avanpremiera, AG

11:20 Pil – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

12:20 Rabbit Academy – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Avanpremiera, AG

12:40 Haita de acțiune – Acţiune, Comedie, Premiera, N15

13:00 Shazam! Fury of the Gods – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Crimă, Fantastic, Thriller, Normal, AP12

13:20 Năstrușnicul motan Maurice 2D (dub) – Animaţie, Familie, Normal, AG

14:30 65 – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, SF, Thriller, Normal, N15

15:00 Haita de acțiune – Acţiune, Comedie, Premiera, N15

15:20 Shazam! Fury of the Gods – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Crimă, Fantastic, Thriller, Normal, AP12

16:00 All of Those Voices – Documentar, Normal,

16:30 Creed III – Acţiune, Dramă, Sport, Normal, AP12

17:10 Haita de acțiune – Acţiune, Comedie, Premiera, N15

18:00 Scream VI – Horror, Mister, Thriller, Normal, IM18

18:30 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – To the Swordsmith Village – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Fantastic, Thriller, Premiera,

19:00 Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, Avanpremiera, AP12

19:20 Haita de acțiune – Acţiune, Comedie, Premiera, N15

20:30 John Wick: Chapter 4 – Acţiune, Crimă, Thriller, Avanpremiera, N15

21:00 Shazam! Fury of the Gods – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Crimă, Fantastic, Thriller, Normal, AP12

21:30 Haita de acțiune – Acţiune, Comedie, Premiera, N15

22:00 65 – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, SF, Thriller, Normal, N15

Duminică,26 Martie

10:00 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG

10:20 Rabbit Academy – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Avanpremiera, AG

10:40 Finnick – Animaţie, Aventuri, Normal, AG

11:00 Pil – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

12:00 Rabbit Academy – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Avanpremiera, AG

12:20 Pil – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

12:40 Haita de acțiune – Acţiune, Comedie, Premiera, N15

13:00 Shazam! Fury of the Gods – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Crimă, Fantastic, Thriller, Normal, AP12

14:00 65 – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, SF, Thriller, Normal, N15

14:30 Rabbit Academy – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Avanpremiera, AG

15:00 Haita de acțiune – Acţiune, Comedie, Premiera, N15

15:40 Năstrușnicul motan Maurice 2D (dub) – Animaţie, Familie, Normal, AG

16:00 Creed III – Acţiune, Dramă, Sport, Normal, AP12

16:20 Shazam! Fury of the Gods – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Crimă, Fantastic, Thriller, Normal, AP12

17:10 Haita de acțiune – Acţiune, Comedie, Premiera, N15

18:00 Scream VI – Horror, Mister, Thriller, Normal, IM18

18:30 Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, Avanpremiera, AP12

19:00 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – To the Swordsmith Village – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Fantastic, Thriller, Premiera,

19:20 Haita de acțiune – Acţiune, Comedie, Premiera, N15

20:30 John Wick: Chapter 4 – Acţiune, Crimă, Thriller, Avanpremiera, N15

21:10 65 – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, SF, Thriller, Normal, N15

21:20 Shazam! Fury of the Gods – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Crimă, Fantastic, Thriller, Normal, AP12

21:30 Haita de acțiune – Acţiune, Comedie, Premiera, N15

Luni,27 Martie

13:00 Finnick – Animaţie, Aventuri, Normal, AG

13:00 Pil – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

13:30 Năstrușnicul motan Maurice 2D (dub) – Animaţie, Familie, Normal, AG

14:00 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG

15:00 Haita de acțiune – Acţiune, Comedie, Premiera, N15

15:00 Shazam! Fury of the Gods – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Crimă, Fantastic, Thriller, Normal, AP12

15:30 Năstrușnicul motan Maurice 2D (dub) – Animaţie, Familie, Normal, AG

16:00 Creed III – Acţiune, Dramă, Sport, Normal, AP12

17:10 Haita de acțiune – Acţiune, Comedie, Premiera, N15

17:30 Scream VI – Horror, Mister, Thriller, Normal, IM18

18:00 Shazam! Fury of the Gods – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Crimă, Fantastic, Thriller, Normal, AP12

18:30 Haita de acțiune – Acţiune, Comedie, Premiera, N15

19:20 Haita de acțiune – Acţiune, Comedie, Premiera, N15

20:00 John Wick: Chapter 4 – Acţiune, Crimă, Thriller, Avanpremiera, N15

20:40 Shazam! Fury of the Gods – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Crimă, Fantastic, Thriller, Normal, AP12

21:00 65 – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, SF, Thriller, Normal, N15

21:30 Haita de acțiune – Acţiune, Comedie, Premiera, N15

Marţi,28 Martie

13:00 Finnick – Animaţie, Aventuri, Normal, AG

13:00 Pil – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

13:30 Năstrușnicul motan Maurice 2D (dub) – Animaţie, Familie, Normal, AG

14:00 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG

15:00 Haita de acțiune – Acţiune, Comedie, Premiera, N15

15:00 Shazam! Fury of the Gods – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Crimă, Fantastic, Thriller, Normal, AP12

15:30 Năstrușnicul motan Maurice 2D (dub) – Animaţie, Familie, Normal, AG

16:00 Creed III – Acţiune, Dramă, Sport, Normal, AP12

17:10 Haita de acțiune – Acţiune, Comedie, Premiera, N15

17:30 Scream VI – Horror, Mister, Thriller, Normal, IM18

18:00 Shazam! Fury of the Gods – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Crimă, Fantastic, Thriller, Normal, AP12

18:30 Haita de acțiune – Acţiune, Comedie, Premiera, N15

19:20 Haita de acțiune – Acţiune, Comedie, Premiera, N15

20:00 John Wick: Chapter 4 – Acţiune, Crimă, Thriller, Avanpremiera, N15

20:40 Shazam! Fury of the Gods – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Crimă, Fantastic, Thriller, Normal, AP12

21:00 65 – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, SF, Thriller, Normal, N15

21:30 Haita de acțiune – Acţiune, Comedie, Premiera, N15

Miercuri,29 Martie

13:00 Pil – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

13:00 Finnick – Animaţie, Aventuri, Normal, AG

13:30 Năstrușnicul motan Maurice 2D (dub) – Animaţie, Familie, Normal, AG

14:00 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG

15:00 Haita de acțiune – Acţiune, Comedie, Premiera, N15

15:00 Shazam! Fury of the Gods – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Crimă, Fantastic, Thriller, Normal, AP12

15:30 Năstrușnicul motan Maurice 2D (dub) – Animaţie, Familie, Normal, AG

16:00 Creed III – Acţiune, Dramă, Sport, Normal, AP12

17:10 Haita de acțiune – Acţiune, Comedie, Premiera, N15

17:30 Scream VI – Horror, Mister, Thriller, Normal, IM18

18:00 Shazam! Fury of the Gods – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Crimă, Fantastic, Thriller, Normal, AP12

18:30 Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, Avanpremiera, AP12

19:20 Haita de acțiune – Acţiune, Comedie, Premiera, N15

20:00 John Wick: Chapter 4 – Acţiune, Crimă, Thriller, Avanpremiera, N15

20:40 Shazam! Fury of the Gods – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Crimă, Fantastic, Thriller, Normal, AP12

21:10 65 – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, SF, Thriller, Normal, N15

21:30 Haita de acțiune – Acţiune, Comedie, Premiera, N15

Joi,30 Martie

13:00 Pil – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

13:00 Finnick – Animaţie, Aventuri, Normal, AG

13:30 Năstrușnicul motan Maurice 2D (dub) – Animaţie, Familie, Normal, AG

14:00 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG

15:00 Haita de acțiune – Acţiune, Comedie, Premiera, N15

15:00 Shazam! Fury of the Gods – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Crimă, Fantastic, Thriller, Normal, AP12

15:30 Năstrușnicul motan Maurice 2D (dub) – Animaţie, Familie, Normal, AG

16:00 Creed III – Acţiune, Dramă, Sport, Normal, AP12

17:10 Haita de acțiune – Acţiune, Comedie, Premiera, N15

17:30 Scream VI – Horror, Mister, Thriller, Normal, IM18

18:00 Shazam! Fury of the Gods – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Crimă, Fantastic, Thriller, Normal, AP12

18:30 Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, Avanpremiera, AP12

19:20 Haita de acțiune – Acţiune, Comedie, Premiera, N15

20:00 John Wick: Chapter 4 – Acţiune, Crimă, Thriller, Avanpremiera, N15

20:40 Shazam! Fury of the Gods – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Crimă, Fantastic, Thriller, Normal, AP12

21:10 65 – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, SF, Thriller, Normal, N15

21:30 Haita de acțiune – Acţiune, Comedie, Premiera, N15