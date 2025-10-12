Ciprian Babușanu Wins Silver Award at an International Photography Competition

Professional photographers often take part in various international contests — and well-known Bacău-based photographer Ciprian Babușanu is no exception. For years, he has been submitting his works to numerous competitions, most of them held online.

Recently, Babușanu added another major achievement to his portfolio, after one of his photographs earned a Silver Award at the prestigious WPE Awards International Photography competition.

The WPE Awards, held twice a year, attract over 13,500 photographers from 177 countries. Ciprian’s awarded photo was taken in Cheile Bicazului (Bicaz Gorges) and depicts a post-wedding scene featuring Cătălina and Cristi Sava from Adamas Bacău.

The same photograph has already received recognition on several other online platforms. On the Romanian site fotografi-cameramani.ro, it was voted Photo of the Day, Photo of the Week, and Photo of the Month. To date, Ciprian Babușanu has earned 13 awards on that platform alone — and many more nationally and internationally.

Driven by his passion for photography, Ciprian continues to refine the blend of technique, technology, and vision that defines his work — a combination that not only brings him accolades, but also delights the clients who entrust him with their most important moments.