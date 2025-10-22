Administrator of Homeowners’ Association in Bacău Indicted for Embezzlement and Forgery — Damages Exceed 400,000 Lei

Police officers from the Bacău Economic Crime Investigation Service, under the coordination of the Prosecutor’s Office attached to the Bacău District Court, have completed an investigation into a case of embezzlement and forgery of private documents, with the total damages exceeding 400,000 lei.

The investigation targeted a 56-year-old woman, administrator of a homeowners’ association in the city of Bacău. According to investigators, she allegedly issued 1,177 receipts, falsifying the payment dates for maintenance fees on the second copy of each document.

The forged documents were then entered into the cash register records, showing fictitious delays of 60 to 150 days in payments. As a result, payments to utility providers were not made in accordance with the actual financial situation.

This method allowed the suspect to conceal the true financial state of the association, leading to significant financial losses.

At the end of the investigation, police proposed that the woman be indicted for embezzlement and 1,177 counts of forgery in private documents.

The case will now be reviewed by the competent court. Authorities emphasize the importance of transparency and accountability in the financial management of homeowners’ associations.