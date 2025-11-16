Young Woman Found Dead Near Railway Tracks in Bacău. Police Investigating Possible Homicide

On November 14, at around 8:30 a.m., a 37-year-old man called the emergency number 112 to report the presence of a deceased woman near the railway tracks in the city of Bacău.

Police officers arrived at the scene, and the case was taken over by the Criminal Investigations Service, which has launched an inquiry to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the death of the 26-year-old woman.

According to witnesses, the victim appeared to have visible signs of violence, with suspicions that she may have been beaten and stabbed. At this stage, authorities are examining all possible scenarios, including the possibility that the woman was murdered.

The Bacău County Police Inspectorate has confirmed the report and stated that investigations are ongoing. The inquiry will involve witness interviews, forensic examinations, and other specialized procedures to establish the precise cause of death.

The investigation continues.