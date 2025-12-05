Winter Traditions Parade Returns to Bacău This December

A new edition of the “Procession of Winter Customs and Traditions” will take place in Bacău, organized by the Professional Folklore Ensemble “Busuiocul” of the Bacău County Council. The event is one of the most anticipated cultural highlights of the winter season.

The celebration aims to showcase authentic Romanian traditions preserved and passed down by communities across the Moldova region.

Groups of carolers, traditional performers, masked dancers, and folk dancers from the counties of Bacău, Iași, Vaslui, Botoșani, and Vrancea are set to participate, bringing to life ancient customs, traditional costumes, and artistic moments specific to the winter holidays.

The spectacle is scheduled for Saturday, December 27, 2025, starting at 10:00 AM, in Tricolorului Square in Bacău. The public is invited to join in honoring the spirit of community and experiencing the festive atmosphere that heralds the approaching New Year.