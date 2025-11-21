Two People Identified and Detained After a Series of Robberies in Bacău

Police officers from the Bacău Criminal Investigation Bureau, under the coordination of the Prosecutor’s Office attached to the Bacău District Court, have identified and detained two individuals suspected of committing several robberies in the municipality. The suspects are a 22-year-old man and a 36-year-old man, both from Bacău.

According to investigators, between October and November of this year, unknown individuals allegedly entered, without authorization, the homes of four elderly people aged between 70 and 94, from where they stole money using threats and acts of violence. The victims, who lived alone, alerted authorities after being assaulted and robbed of their savings.

Following investigative and operational activities, police managed to identify the two suspects, who were issued 24-hour detention orders and later taken into custody at the Bacău County Police Inspectorate’s detention facility. On November 16, the suspects were brought before the court, which ordered their pre-trial detention for 30 days.