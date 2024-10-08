Thermoenergy Bacau Starts Heating Supply from October 14, 2024

Thermoenergy Group S.A. has announced that starting Monday, October 14, 2024, it will begin supplying thermal energy for heating in the municipality of Bacău. This decision is justified by the weather forecast issued by the National Meteorological Administration, which indicates that the conditions stipulated in Government Decision 425/1994, amended by HG 337/2018, will be met.

According to these regulations, the heating season for urban consumers starts after three consecutive days of average external air temperatures of +10°C or lower, recorded between 8 PM and 6 AM. Priority will be given to institutions such as nurseries, kindergartens, schools, and public institutions.

Preparation and Caution Advised

Thermoenergy Group S.A. urges its clients to ensure that their internal heating systems are fully operational to avoid any unwanted incidents, such as the flooding of basements or other parts of the building once the heating agent is supplied.

For condominium associations, the requests to start thermal energy supply will be reviewed both technically and financially. Associations with outstanding debts will not have their heating systems activated until the balance is cleared.

With the onset of colder weather, this timely action aims to ensure comfort and warmth for residents across Bacău, particularly prioritizing educational and public institutions.