Rise in Respiratory Infections in Bacău County: Over 1,700 Cases Recorded in One Week

The Bacău Public Health Directorate (DSP Bacău) has released the data on acute respiratory illnesses for the period 10–16 November 2025. During this interval, the county recorded 1,539 cases of acute upper respiratory infections (AURIs) and 216 cases of pneumonia and bronchopneumonia.

Children and adolescents remain the most affected age groups. Among those aged 5–14, 410 AURI cases were reported, while the 2–4 age group registered 294 cases. In addition, 174 cases were recorded among seniors over 65.

Regarding severe forms requiring hospitalization, authorities reported:

53 hospitalizations for acute respiratory infections

63 hospitalizations for pneumonia and bronchopneumonia

According to the report, no deaths were recorded during the monitored period.

Flu Cases Reported Last Week

For the previous week, 2–9 November, public health authorities noted one new case of influenza type A and a total of 13 influenza type B cases in the county. Illnesses were distributed across multiple age groups, including children, young adults, and seniors.

Influenza Vaccination Update

Between 1 September 2025 and the present, family doctors have administered 30,104 flu vaccine doses provided through the annual vaccination campaign.

Recommendations for the Public

DSP Bacău reminds residents that the flu vaccine is available free of charge in pharmacies, based on family doctor prescriptions, for the population groups eligible for full reimbursement, including:

children aged 6 months to 19 years,

pregnant women,

individuals with chronic illnesses,

seniors over 65.

Health specialists advise the public to maintain hygiene measures, avoid crowded spaces, and seek medical care at the first signs of illness, in the context of the seasonal rise in respiratory infections.